Pittsylvania County hit-and-run truck found

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred on Hazel Hollow Rd in Fairlawn, according to police. Police say Devvin Gusman, 26, was driving a motorcycle when he lost...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 2-month-old infant's death is being investigated by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office responded Tuesday to the 2700 Block of Saunders Road for an unresponsive 2-month-old, Sheriff Mike Miller wrote in a statement Wednesday. "Despite all efforts by deputies and EMS,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out an SUV fire in a parking garage in Bedford County on Tuesday. The Bedford Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire on East Depot Street at about 1:35 p.m., and they were able to mark the fire under control three minutes later, according to the department.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a collision with an oncoming vehicle in Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies — along with members of Pulaski County Public Safety and Virginia State Police — responded to Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 for a crash involving a motorcycle.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County took a step toward renaming bridges in the county after fallen Virginia State Police troopers. The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed resolutions recommending renaming the U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt after Trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. and the Route 57 Bridge east of Chatham after Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old male. Stephen Tyler Johnson was last seen on Oak Hill Drive in Lynchburg on April 16th. According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson hasn’t used his cellphone and they haven’t seen any activity on his financial accounts.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A wanted man has been arrested after a chase and manhunt spanning multiple Virginia localities ended in Nottoway County Tuesday morning. On Monday, May 16, the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office says it “received an attempt to locate” from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office after a 1978 blue Ford truck was stolen.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police released new details about last week’s deadly collision involving a moped and an SUV in Appomattox County. According to authorities, at approximately 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, state troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 460, nearly a quarter-mile west of Spruce Road.
UPDATE 9:09 p.m.: Pulaski County authorities took a man into custody Tuesday for multiple charges — including strangulation and abduction — following a domestic incident near the Hiwassee Fire Department. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says David Carroll has been charged with domestic assault, strangulation, brandishing a firearm,...
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Police in Danville are asking for your help in locating a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Danville Tuesday morning. Danville officers responded to the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. on reports of a man being shot outside of an apartment; they found 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore, of Danville, dead from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of Building K.
The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: Pittsylvania County authorities released the name of the man who died after deputies reportedly heard shots fired while responding to a noise complaint early Sunday morning. According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Deerwood Drive in Blairs for a “loud music” complaint on Sunday, […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — What started as a noise complaint, ended as a homicide investigation. Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a house gathering on Deerwood Drive in Blairs. Michael White lives on this street. He said he heard the gunshots in front of his house. "Three...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Monday identified the man killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to the 500 block of Deerwood Drive in Blairs on a loud music complaint. Responding deputies found a man that had "sustained trauma to his person." Initial reports indicated the incident involved gunfire.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a Danville man was shot and killed last month, a grand jury convened to decide if the triggerman should face charges. Shafi Yassin Rasheed, 20, was shot in the 600 block of Edmonds Street, outside of the Cardinal Village apartment complex, on Saturday, April 16. He later died at SOVAH Danville.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Robyn Brandon is devastated by the loss of her brother 25-year-old Wyshawn Brandon. "I can't even explain my emotions today, because I was stuck, we've all been stuck," she said. She says her mother adopted Wyshawn when he was 11-years-old. Wyshawn was a father of...
Fayetteville murder suspect crashed car, shot at officers before killing himself. The Fayetteville Police Department confirms Rhaim Mosies Santiago, 29, of Clayton, who was wanted in a double homicide in Fayetteville, is dead. Reporter: Brett Knese. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Luke Notestine.
HURT, Va. (WFXR) — A call about a house fire turned into an explosion in Pittsylvania County Friday evening, sending two firefighters to the hospital. The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a house fire at approximately 6:42 p.m. on Friday, May 13. When they arrived, crews found heavy flames coming from […]
