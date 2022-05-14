ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Pittsylvania County hit-and-run truck found

By Brandon Shulleeta
WSET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A truck believed to be involved in a...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Radford man dead after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred on Hazel Hollow Rd in Fairlawn, according to police. Police say Devvin Gusman, 26, was driving a motorcycle when he lost...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

2-month-old dies in Bedford County, prompting investigation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 2-month-old infant's death is being investigated by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office responded Tuesday to the 2700 Block of Saunders Road for an unresponsive 2-month-old, Sheriff Mike Miller wrote in a statement Wednesday. "Despite all efforts by deputies and EMS,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

SUV catches fire in Bedford County parking garage

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out an SUV fire in a parking garage in Bedford County on Tuesday. The Bedford Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire on East Depot Street at about 1:35 p.m., and they were able to mark the fire under control three minutes later, according to the department.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into oncoming traffic in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a collision with an oncoming vehicle in Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies — along with members of Pulaski County Public Safety and Virginia State Police — responded to Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 for a crash involving a motorcycle.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania County looks to rename bridges after fallen Virginia State Police troopers

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County took a step toward renaming bridges in the county after fallen Virginia State Police troopers. The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed resolutions recommending renaming the U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt after Trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. and the Route 57 Bridge east of Chatham after Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Campbell County authorities lead search for man missing since mid-April

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old male. Stephen Tyler Johnson was last seen on Oak Hill Drive in Lynchburg on April 16th. According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson hasn’t used his cellphone and they haven’t seen any activity on his financial accounts.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charges pending after deadly Appomattox Co. crash involving moped, SUV

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police released new details about last week’s deadly collision involving a moped and an SUV in Appomattox County. According to authorities, at approximately 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, state troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 460, nearly a quarter-mile west of Spruce Road.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wset
wfxrtv.com

Deputies arrest man after domestic incident in Pulaski Co.

UPDATE 9:09 p.m.: Pulaski County authorities took a man into custody Tuesday for multiple charges — including strangulation and abduction — following a domestic incident near the Hiwassee Fire Department. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says David Carroll has been charged with domestic assault, strangulation, brandishing a firearm,...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Person of interest in deadly Danville shooting subject of Tuesday manhunt

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Police in Danville are asking for your help in locating a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Danville Tuesday morning. Danville officers responded to the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. on reports of a man being shot outside of an apartment; they found 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore, of Danville, dead from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of Building K.
DANVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
CREWE, VA
WFXR

Danville man dead after shots fired amid Pittsylvania Co. gathering

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: Pittsylvania County authorities released the name of the man who died after deputies reportedly heard shots fired while responding to a noise complaint early Sunday morning. According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Deerwood Drive in Blairs for a “loud music” complaint on Sunday, […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

25-year-old Danville man identified as victim in deadly Pittsylvania County shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Monday identified the man killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to the 500 block of Deerwood Drive in Blairs on a loud music complaint. Responding deputies found a man that had "sustained trauma to his person." Initial reports indicated the incident involved gunfire.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy