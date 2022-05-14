ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Record number of Game 7s to be played between NBA, NHL this weekend

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith both the NBA and NHL playoffs advancing into mid-May, the stakes are being raised considerably in both basketball and hockey alike. And this weekend, the championship ambitions of teams in both leagues are on the line in a way they never have been before. This weekend, a total...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Plays 17 minutes in Game 7 beatdown

Ayton ended Sunday's 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes. Foul trouble was mostly to blame for Ayton's low minute total, as he picked up his third...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Warriors might've caught a small break drawing Mavericks, but the threat of Luka Doncic hangs over everything

The argument that the Warriors have caught a break by drawing the Mavericks, who upset the top-seeded Suns on Sunday, in the conference finals is pretty easy to make. The Suns were the best team in the league all season. The Mavericks were merely a good team during the regular season, though they did rank among the elite, at least in profile, after the turn of the calendar, and they were not particularly good in three of the four games in Phoenix.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl#The Boston Bruins#Toronto Maple Leafs#Edmonton Oilers#New York Rangers#Espn Stats Info
CBS Sports

Jerry Jones thinks he could get $10 billion for Cowboys, but says he will 'never sell' the team

The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Don't Trust the New York Rangers Moving Forward in NHL Playoffs

The second round of the NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Tuesday night, and I'm here to tell to that the Rangers storybook season is not going to last much longer. In fact, I would say they are the least deserving team to advanced to the second round, and it's a crying shame that the Penguins were eliminated, despite outplaying the Rangers for the majority of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

O'Reilly matches franchise playoff record

With a goal early in the first period in Game 1 against the Colorado Avalanche, Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly matched a franchise playoff record that hasn't been touched since 1982. O'Reilly scored for the fifth-straight playoff game, matching a mark previously set by Joe Mullen (1982) and Phil Roberto (1972)...
NHL
NHL

Playoffs Offer Valuable Experience for Bridgeport Islanders

Simon Holmström, Arnaud Durandeau and Aaty Räty got their first taste of Calder Cup Playoffs. It was no surprise to see Austin Czarnik and Chris Terry leading the Bridgeport Islanders offensively in their two rounds of action in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Czarnik posted an AHL-leading 10 points...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX Sports

Hurricanes look to keep rolling at home vs. New York Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes needed to finish the regular season strong to hold off the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division title. They are benefitting from that push as the teams meet in a second-round playoff series. The division title secured home-ice advantage through at...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Rangers visit the Hurricanes to begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Hurricanes -170, Rangers +143; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers in game one of the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Hurricanes went 3-1 against the Rangers during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 26, the Hurricanes won 4-3. Max Domi led the Hurricanes with two goals.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

NHL playoff bracket 2022: Updated round two TV schedule, how to watch, scores, highlights

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Battle of Alberta allegiances split NHL fans across province

RED DEER, Alberta (AP) — The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting fans during the Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late 1980s. Calgary Flames fans on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans on the other.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rickie Fowler hasn't 'made a decision one way or the other' about LIV Golf, won't commit to PGA Tour

The year 2022 has not been kind to Rickie Fowler, who has missed five cuts and failed to register a top-20 finish on the PGA Tour. In this week's field at the PGA Championship due to his eighth-place finish last year at Kiawah Island, Fowler spoke to the media Monday at Southern Hills. As is commonplace, Fowler was asked questions surrounding the LIV Golf Invitational Series but did not say anything to inspire confidence from the PGA Tour.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy