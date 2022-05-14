ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical weather doesn’t always wait for hurricane season’s ‘opening day’

By Zack Fradella
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A storm forming before hurricane season? It’s common and could happen again. Over the past seven years, a storm has formed in the “preseason,” or before the traditional June 1 “start” of hurricane season. None of these...

A hot week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It looks mostly sunny and hot all week. Little if any rain is expected through Friday. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees all week with many spots into the lower to even mid 90s well inland. A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast by the...
Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
Isolated strong storms possible later today

NEW ORLEANS — A hot day is underway! Highs are on ether side of 90 degrees, but heat index values are in the middle 90s. Rain chances return later today, and yet again, late-day storms could pack a punch. Hail and damaging wind are possible. We're under a "marginal" (Level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather. Overall rain chances are 30%, so storms that develop will only isolated to widely scattered!
Isolated storms dissipating, hot temperatures to continue

After a mostly sunny start to the day, skies turned partly to mostly cloudy by the late afternoon. A few spots are still dealing with isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of which are on the strong side. The rain and storms will continue to gradually diminish over the next few...
Hail storm Sunday captured by viewers

BELLE CHASSE, La. — There wasn’t a lot of rainy weather this weekend but what there was made its mark on the area. Sunday in Belle Chasse a strong storm brought hail reportedly somewhere between marble-size and golf ball size. Viewers sent in photos and videos of the...
Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John with some changes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in three years, Bayou Boogaloo is back in full swing. While many people are excited to get back out on the bayou for music and fun this weekend, some feel the event has outgrown Bayou St. John. Rhonda Ardoin, owner of Bayou...
What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Can you imagine you can make your day better with the wing that you can buy only for 64 cents? There are 64 Tuesdays in a year, and you can make them better than last year’s Tuesdays. But how? You can do it by having 64-cent wings here every Tuesday because it is the best day to come here.
Where to find the cheapest gas in New Orleans

Gas prices are soaring across the United States, and the impact is being felt here in New Orleans. The price of regular gasoline spiked over the weekend nearly 20 cents, putting most of Louisiana above $4 a gallon again. During the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the...
Heart of Louisiana: Eagle Carver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A world champion duck decoy carver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. It’s a life-sized bald eagle. Curtis Fabre has lived most of his life along by Bayou Terrebonne. He was born in Montegut 93 years ago. And that’s where he first learned about making duck decoys from his father.
