Arnaudville, LA

Two-vehicle crash leaves Arnaudville woman dead

By Seth Linscombe
 4 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 90 in St. Landry Parish claimed the life of an Arnaudville woman.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, on May 1 around 6 p.m.,  a 2017 Ford Taurus was traveling south on LA 741, while a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on US 190. The Taurus failed to yield as it entered the intersection and was struck by the Jeep.

The driver of the Taurus, Elaine Artigue, 72 of Arnaudville was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep reported no injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and impairment was not suspected on the part of either driver.

On Friday, May 13, St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office notified Troopers that Artigue had died as a result of the crash.

