Northampton apartment fire leaves $75k in damage

By Aubree Carr
 4 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At 9:45 Saturday morning the Northampton Fire Department put out a structure fire on Barrett Street.

Fire spotted in Goshen by DAR Fire Tower

According to Deputy Chief, Andy Breen, the fire was in an apartment building in the Aster Fields apartment complex. Smoke was coming from the front of the apartment. The apartment was vacant and all adjacent apartments were evacuated.

No injuries are known at this time. A resident from the neighboring apartments called 911 before the alarms in the building went off. Within 30 minutes from reaching the scene the fire was put out. The apartment was under renovations at the time and the tenant had not yet moved in.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5YU7_0feIcikM00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohZc4_0feIcikM00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WR30P_0feIcikM00
    Courtesy of Northampton Fire Rescue

There was $75,000 in damage. All other residents of the neighboring apartments were able to return to their homes once the fire was out. Fortunately, the fire was contained to this one apartment and did not spread to others.

