6-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 6-year-old was killed late Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County, according to deputies.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said the child died after shots were fired into a home on McClain Street. It happened about 11:35 p.m.
“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”
Authorities have no released any additional information about their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
