Orangeburg County, SC

6-year-old dead after drive-by shooting in South Carolina

By Lindsay Miller
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 6-year-old was killed late Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County, according to deputies.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said the child died after shots were fired into a home on McClain Street. It happened about 11:35 p.m.

Reward offered after dog, cat found shot in North Charleston

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Authorities have no released any additional information about their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 32

Charity R
4d ago

Drive by's are more random than u think. it happens all the time. This family did not know this was coming.. A poor innocent child lost their life, parents an grandparents lost their child have some compassion. My heart deeply goes to this family.

Reply(1)
9
bbbbbbbdddddd
4d ago

It was a drive by, it was planned, everyone in the hood knows who it was. Drive by's are rarely random. There was a reason for it...

Reply(4)
12
Frank
4d ago

I'm sure the shooter feels like a real big man shooting a little innocent child. He may never be apprehended or feel guilty enough to confess but God knows the truth. Justice will come and I wouldn't want to be in his shoes when judgement comes.

Reply
9
