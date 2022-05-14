ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

6 wounded after aircraft crashes on bridge in Miami and catches fire

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GG6GS_0feIaX3f00

MIAMI, Fla. — At least five people are being hospitalized after a small aircraft crashed onto a Miami bridge and sparked into flames Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near 10800 Collins Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed at least one vehicle was hit.

Two victims were taken to nearby trauma centers with burn injuries and three others were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The injuries suffered by the sixth individual were not released by the department at this time.

The bridge is still reportedly engulfed in flames at this time.

The Haulover Inlet Bridge on Collins Avenue is closed between Sunny Isles Beach and Bal Harbour, according to authorities. Southbound Collins Avenue is closed at 158 Street.

Further information regarding the crash is unknown at this time.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as the story develops.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes into concrete wall in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – One man was killed and another man was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Miramar, police confirmed. The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and Douglas Road. Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. as...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Driver of SUV Hit by Plane in Fiery Crash on Miami Bridge Identified

Police have identified the driver of an SUV that was hit by a small plane when it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge in Miami over the weekend. Aida Kazakova, 34, of Sunny Isles Beach, was behind the wheel of the maroon SUV when it was hit head-on by the single-engine Cessna 172 on the bridge Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Air Traffic Controller Narciso Torres Identified As Person Who Died In Haulover Plane Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami air traffic controller Narciso Torres has been identified as the person who died when a small plane struck an SUV as it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge early Saturday afternoon. “This is a terrible tragedy that has sent shock waves throughout our NATCA family,” NATCA President Rich Santa said. “Our hearts go out to Narciso’s wife, Jennifer, his entire family, and the many fellow Union brothers and sisters that loved him so much and are now dealing with an unspeakable loss. Narciso touched so many people with his warmth and kindness, both within NATCA, in the facilities...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Bal Harbour, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by transit bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was struck by a transit bus in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and 17th Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Toddler killed, 6 transported to hospital after fatal crash in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Cutler Bay left one toddler dead and six other people injured. A black Toyota Sedan and a silver Ford Sedan were traveling north on the Florida Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street and Quail Roost Drive around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, when the Toyota crashed into the rear of the Ford.
CUTLER BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Traffic Accident
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Lauderhill shooting that killed 1

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lauderhill. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday. Investigators say a man climbed through the window of a home and flashed a gun. Two people were inside at the time....
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

3-Month-Old Killed, 5 Others Injured In Turnpike Accident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An infant has been killed following an early Sunday morning crash on the highway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota sedan collided into the rear of a Ford sedan on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive at 3:15 a.m. FHP said the Ford’s driver and three passengers, which included a 3-month-old and 1-year-old, were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. The newborn later died at the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to Jackson South with injuries that weren’t life threatening. A Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser was then struck by another vehicle as the officer was shutting down the entrance ramp to the Turnpike. (CBS4)
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man’s Remains Found In Shallow Grave Behind Miami Gardens Home, Woman Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens woman was arrested after the remains of a man were found in a shallow grave behind her home. Clio Trice, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police were called to the home in the 200 block of NW 184th Terrace on Monday after a man called and said Trice had come to his home and confessed to killing her partner. Clio Trice (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections) When officers arrived, Trice admitted to killing and burying her 81-year-old boyfriend, according to police. She also reportedly told them that she planned to turn herself in. “She went and told a person...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Woman killed in Miami Gardens late night shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened on the 3200 block of Northwest 197th Street just before midnight on Saturday. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert and after canvassing the area, they found a woman who had been shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

Person Shot After Argument Between Concert Crew Members Escalates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been injured following a broad daylight shooting in downtown Miami. It happened at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday at 301 Biscayne Blvd. – not far from Bayfront Park. Responding police officers did not find a shooting victim at the scene. However, a short time later a man showed up at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK. Police say it appears two crew members for a concert got into an argument, which escalated to one of them firing a gun.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Brothers linked to 3 separate crimes in different parts of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Graphic video exclusively obtained by 7News of a sidewalk stunner in Brickell, as a man was sent sliding across the cement after getting struck by a car. Incredibly, the victim of that hit-and-run horror survived, and police later caught up with the driver. Now, police have connected...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 22-year-old woman who went missing in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing from the Brickell neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 22-year-old Caitlin Acosta was last seen Sunday. She stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown eyes and blonde...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Armed robbery suspects arrested in Miami

MIAMI – Police officers in Miami took robbery suspects into custody, authorities said. A perimeter was set up Sunday morning along Northwest 2nd Avenue and 78th Street. According to North Miami police, Miami-Dade police officers were alerted by License Plate Reader Technology that a vehicle previously involved in an armed robbery was in the area.
MIAMI, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy