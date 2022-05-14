ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Woman carjacked at gunpoint from grocery store parking lot

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qivph_0feIa9Ci00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for the group of people who allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint while she was sitting in a grocery store’s parking lot Friday night in Southeast Portland.

The reported carjacking happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday near the corner of SE 121st Avenue and Division Street.

Police ID 19-year-old suspect in stolen trailer chase, crash on I-5 Bridge

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers put out a description of the car and found it near the corner of NE 122nd Ave and Burnside. PPB said the driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

Eventually, police called off the pursuit for public safety reasons because they said the suspects were driving “extremely reckless,” reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AVUM_0feIa9Ci00
A woman was carjacked near the corner of SE 121st Avenue and Division Street, May 14, 2022 (KOIN)
PPB: Police impersonator caught trying to pull over driver

Authorities later found the woman’s stolen car near NE 105th and Beech Street. Police said they surrounded the area and looked for the suspects, but they couldn’t find them.

PPB did not release any description of the suspects. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 46

Nicholas Gibson
4d ago

Violent armed carjackers didn't want to go to jail so we just let them go. This is why Portland is the worse city in America. Criminal's rights always take precedence over law abiding citizens.

Reply(3)
51
Thomas Cord
4d ago

yes by ALL means don't release any information that would identify criminals...Ted and Jo Ann would be so irrate if you tried to demonize those who rule over the City of Roses..

Reply
27
Teresa Buckmeir
4d ago

What happened to the woman? Do they still have a gun point or dead? Why are the Police not allow to arrest the bad guys any more? I am not happy with the new laws.

Reply(2)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
987thebull.com

1 Dead, Teen Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Vancouver Trailer Park

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Somebody was shot and killed at a trailer park in Vancouver late Monday night and the accused shooter is behind bars. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Golden West Mobile trailer park on Northeast 131st Avenue near Kerr Road just after 11:00pm. The...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police: Gresham man arrested after tying up, robbing 89-year-old woman in Hood River

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham man was arrested in Hood River last Tuesday after reportedly tying up an 89-year-old woman and robbing her. Police say deputies were dispatched May 10 around 1:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Tucker Road after reports of a robbery. The elderly woman told officers a man had broken into her home, threatening her with a weapon. Once inside, the man later identified as Kevin Alexander McCallum, 51, of Gresham, bound the woman to a chair and burglarized the residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Koin 6#Ne 122nd Ave#Ppb#Ne 105th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
987thebull.com

Man Wounded In Portland Shooting Now Charged With Attempted Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who was wounded in a shooting last Wednesday in Southeast Portland has been released from the hospital and is charged with attempted murder. Police responded to 88th and Southeast Flavel, where they found 29-year-old Kalin Duffee shot in the street. Earlier in the day,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Motorcyclist killed in SE Portland collision, police say

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Southeast Portland’s Foster-Powell neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers received reports of the crash around 3:45 p.m. near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 62nd Avenue, police said. When police arrived, they found the motorcycle rider dead at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy