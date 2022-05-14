Woman carjacked at gunpoint from grocery store parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for the group of people who allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint while she was sitting in a grocery store’s parking lot Friday night in Southeast Portland.

The reported carjacking happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday near the corner of SE 121st Avenue and Division Street.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers put out a description of the car and found it near the corner of NE 122nd Ave and Burnside. PPB said the driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

Eventually, police called off the pursuit for public safety reasons because they said the suspects were driving “extremely reckless,” reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

A woman was carjacked near the corner of SE 121st Avenue and Division Street, May 14, 2022 (KOIN)

Authorities later found the woman’s stolen car near NE 105th and Beech Street. Police said they surrounded the area and looked for the suspects, but they couldn’t find them.

PPB did not release any description of the suspects. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.