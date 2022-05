A burst of gunfire sent customers and workers at Grand Central Market running out of the building on Saturday, May 14, with multiple social media videos showing workers, locals, and tourists ducking behind tables and around corners to seek shelter. One person was killed on the sidewalk along Hill Street, steps from G&B Coffee, Horse Thief, and other restaurant vendors. So far, no motive has been reported and police say they are actively looking for a suspect. Grand Central Market, meanwhile, called the sidewalk shooting an “isolated incident” and noted that they will be tightening security around the historic, century-old public market.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO