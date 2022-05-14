ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Overton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 14:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Laurel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Laurel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAUREL AND WEST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central and southeastern Kentucky.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Casey, Russell, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Russell County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky Southern Casey County in central Kentucky Northeastern Adair County in south central Kentucky * Until 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/. * At 724 PM EDT/624 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Campbellsville to 6 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Liberty around 735 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pulaski, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pulaski; Wayne The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Pulaski County in south central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pulaski County Park, or near Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Somerset Pulaski Airport around 825 PM EDT. Somerset around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

