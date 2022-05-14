Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Jackson, Overton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pulaski; Wayne The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Pulaski County in south central Kentucky * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pulaski County Park, or near Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Somerset Pulaski Airport around 825 PM EDT. Somerset around 830 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO