Small plane crashes, catches fire on Miami Beach bridge

A plane crash at the Haulover Bridge has sent at least one person to the hospital, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. Video shows heavy traffic and flames from the wreck. [ ALEX HUBERMAN | Miami Herald ]

A plane crashed into a bridge near Haulover, sending at least one person to a trauma hospital and scores of fire crews into the area, according to video from the scene.

Around 12:50 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got a call of a small plane crashing at 10800 Collins Ave. Air Rescue made a transport to a trauma facility, but fire-rescue did not immediately know how many people were taken.

Twenty fire-rescue units were sent to work the crash with more than 60 firefighters, the agency said.

Sunny Isles Beach police said the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Collins avenue is closed between Sunny Isles Beach and Bal Harbour.

Miami-Dade rescue crews transport an injured patient after a plane hit the Haulover Bridge on Saturday. [ Miami Herald ]

Southbound Collins Avenue is also closed at 158th Street to the north and traffic is being diverted. Police advise that drivers seek alternate routes. Heavy delays are expected.

Video from social media on the crash shows a smaller plane on fire and in pieces on the Haulover Bridge. Bal Harbour is on the south side of the bridge and Haulover and Sunny Isles Beach are on the north side.

A minivan looks to be heavily damaged as well a few feet from the plane crash.

Authorities have not confirmed the type of plane or if anyone on the ground was hurt.