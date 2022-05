It’s going to feel like July this weekend in New Jersey with possible record-setting highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and very warm temps on Sunday as well, forecasters say. Conditions will be sunny and humid on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Garden State, part of a long stretch of warm, dry weather ahead thanks to the so-called “Bermuda High” settling over our region, the National Weather Service said.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO