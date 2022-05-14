ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Warren County deputies, Vicksburg police arrest 3

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Warren County deputies and Vicksburg police worked to arrest three people with various charges.

The Vicksburg Post reported the two agencies conducted a search warrant on a Herrod Street home on Friday, May 13. Joshua Rush, 37, of Vicksburg, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cassidy Gurley, 41, of Vicksburg, was charged with possession of meth.

A Jackson man was also arrested in a separate circumstance. According to the newspaper, Clinton police tried to pull over Joseph Terrell Kelly, 39, for driving a 2008 Cadillac SUV that was reported missing in Jackson. Kelly reportedly led police on a chase that ended on Interstate 20 in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Jackson police have been notified of Kelly’s arrest, but they haven’t indicated if they plan to charge him with auto theft.

