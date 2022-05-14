ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Blue Öyster Cult mini-tour 2022: How to buy tickets, schedule, dates

By Matt Levy
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re gonna need some more cowbell. Classic ‘70s group Blue Öyster Cult — the subject of the seminal “Saturday Night Live” sketch involving a cowbell — are currently midway through their 50th Anniversary Tour. Next up for the band is a stop...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

EDC Las Vegas 2022 sold out: How to buy last-minute tickets

We have a few predictions for May 20-22′s Electric Daisy Carnival festival in Las Vegas:. 2.) Shaquille O’Neal AKA DJ Diesel will steal the show (he’s playing Friday night). 3.) Concertgoers are going to have the time of their lives. This year’s festival, which boasts headliners like...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy