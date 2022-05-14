Spokane Police Officers replace 7-year-old’s bicycle after it was stolen

Gary Alan “Waa” Michael (63) lifelong resident of the St. Maries and Fernwood areas passed away on May 14, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene. He was born to Alan and Myrna (Geier) Michael on July 19, 1958, in St. Maries, ID. Waa grew up in Emida where he was close to all of his cousins. They had many adventures and shenanigans which left all of their parents on their toes. The Michael family then moved to Fernwood where Waa started grade school. It was at the Upriver school where he met his 3 lifelong friends Harv, Wade, and Sims. He then attended and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1976. During his high school years, he worked for Butch and Toad Isaacson at the Fernwood Merc. Following high school, Waa went to work for Bud McCall at Emerald Creek Garnet. In 1977 he went to work for Jack A. Buell Trucking as a truck driver and then as a truck dispatcher. He was blessed with 2 children, Amy Jean in 1978 and Brent Alan in 1985. On December 12, 1992, he married Lee Ann Titus in Coeur d’ Alene. They made their home in both St. Maries and Fernwood. After 36 years with Buell’s, he retired in May of 2013 because of declining health. Waa and Lee Ann enjoyed camping with their family. They would take weeklong camping trips with Mule and Myrna and spent time camping at Elk Creek near Calder with Rusty and Amy. They also enjoyed the Charlie Creek and Grandad areas. An avid outdoorsman, Waa also enjoyed hunting and fishing along with watching westerns and hanging out with his dogs. Waa is survived by his wife Lee Ann at their home in St. Maries; daughter Amy and Rusty Telford of St. Maries, ID; sister Lori and Steve Glidden of St. Maries, ID; his 2 granddaughters Jayd and Ruby Telford; Zack, Caren, Gavin, Truman, and Lydia Millikin all of Fernwood, ID; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and 1 nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Brent Michael. A Memorial Service will be Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow.
