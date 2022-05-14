ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Police Officers replace 7-year-old’s bicycle after it was stolen

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — A few Spokane Police Officers went the extra mile to do good in their community. Spokane Police received a call about a child who had her bike stolen near Whitman Elementary School late Friday afternoon. 7-year-old Stella...

KXLY

Suspect shot in leg during struggle with victim over handgun

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a victim reportedly shot him in the leg after wrestling over a handgun. Spokane Valley deputies responded at an apartment complex on E 6th Ave near S Eastern Rd for a report of a possible shooting/robbery on Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Lengthy standoff in Spokane Valley ends in suspect’s arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. — A lengthy standoff between Spokane County law enforcement and a wanted suspect ended with a successful arrest. On Saturday afternoon, Spokane County deputies responded to an apartment complex in Spokane Valley near East 4th Avenue and South Eastern Road to reports of a wanted suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Shelly Lea Ausmus

Shelly Lea Ausmus (49) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on May 12, 2022. She was born to James and Patricia Sweet on August 1, 1972, in Orofino, ID. Shelly grew up in Tekoa, WA and graduated from Tekoa High School with the class of 1990. Following high school, Shelly attended Spokane Falls Community College where she obtained a degree in Health Unit Coordination. She then went on to Lewis and Clark State College to further her education, and she began taking care of her father. Shelly earned her BA in Psychology with a minor in Chemical Dependency Counseling. Through satellite classes at LCSC, she attended Boise State University where she earned her MA in Social Work. After she obtained this degree, she went to work at the prison in Orofino where she taught inmates how to transition back into society and stay sober. She was such a shining star in school that her Instructor Robert Haynes wrote her a recommendation for this job that helped her obtain it. Robert was the one who wrote a book and founded the program at the Orofino prison. This was not just a career to Shelly, but a passion to help people. In 1993 Shelly met Hank Ausmus in Tekoa. Later in her life she started dating him, and they married on July 7, 2007, in Emida, ID. The couple made their home in Emida, and along with working full-time, Shelly helped take care of her father and raise her sister. Shelly fell ill 5 years after working at the prison and was no longer able to work. She found herself at home and became creative making jewelry and adventured into the journey of a Beekeeper. Hank and Shelly established Henry’s Sweet Mountain Honey, with Shelly as the primary caretaker of the bees. This was a newfound passion for her, and she loved tending to her hives and making honey. Shelly also had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She canned fruits, vegetables, and jam. Shelly was a ray of sunshine and had so much love to give. She adored her pit bulls and found herself raising a few. Shelly is survived by her husband Hank at their home in St. Maries; her mother Pat Sweet of Emida, ID, her sisters Shannon (Lonnie) Layman of Emida, ID and Ashley Sweet of Lewiston; 4 nephews; and her pittie Baby. She is preceded in death by her father James Sweet. A celebration of Shelly’s life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
OROFINO, ID
KXLY

Gary Alan Michael

Gary Alan “Waa” Michael (63) lifelong resident of the St. Maries and Fernwood areas passed away on May 14, 2022, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene. He was born to Alan and Myrna (Geier) Michael on July 19, 1958, in St. Maries, ID. Waa grew up in Emida where he was close to all of his cousins. They had many adventures and shenanigans which left all of their parents on their toes. The Michael family then moved to Fernwood where Waa started grade school. It was at the Upriver school where he met his 3 lifelong friends Harv, Wade, and Sims. He then attended and graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1976. During his high school years, he worked for Butch and Toad Isaacson at the Fernwood Merc. Following high school, Waa went to work for Bud McCall at Emerald Creek Garnet. In 1977 he went to work for Jack A. Buell Trucking as a truck driver and then as a truck dispatcher. He was blessed with 2 children, Amy Jean in 1978 and Brent Alan in 1985. On December 12, 1992, he married Lee Ann Titus in Coeur d’ Alene. They made their home in both St. Maries and Fernwood. After 36 years with Buell’s, he retired in May of 2013 because of declining health. Waa and Lee Ann enjoyed camping with their family. They would take weeklong camping trips with Mule and Myrna and spent time camping at Elk Creek near Calder with Rusty and Amy. They also enjoyed the Charlie Creek and Grandad areas. An avid outdoorsman, Waa also enjoyed hunting and fishing along with watching westerns and hanging out with his dogs. Waa is survived by his wife Lee Ann at their home in St. Maries; daughter Amy and Rusty Telford of St. Maries, ID; sister Lori and Steve Glidden of St. Maries, ID; his 2 granddaughters Jayd and Ruby Telford; Zack, Caren, Gavin, Truman, and Lydia Millikin all of Fernwood, ID; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and 1 nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son Brent Michael. A Memorial Service will be Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow.
FERNWOOD, ID
KXLY

Light rain to gusty winds later today – Mark

Happy Thursday! Here is what you need to know about today’s weather. A Wind Advisory will be put in place until 9 p.m. tonight. The morning will consist of rain winds with showers to come later in the afternoon. You can expect almost a 10 degree drop by 9 p.m. tonight.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

60s with some more sun on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a gloomy and wet weekend we’ll see some nicer weather to start the week! A few spotty showers are going to linger up in the mountains on Monday, but don’t expect to get wet for the first half of the week. Clouds will clear...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Wednesday storm will bring wind and rain – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a couple of pretty nice days, the weather is going back to cool, dreary, and wet for the rest of the week. Skies will stay on the cloudy side tonight with low temperatures in the 40s. Rain will show up overnight around the Cascades, but won’t...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

New vaccines for Lyme disease to provide protection against ticks

SPOKANE, Wash. — As summer gets closer, more families are ready to kick off more activities outside, which means the risk of tick exposure becomes greater. Some tick bites can cause Lyme disease. According to the Washington State Department of Health, each year, up to 40 cases of Lyme...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Pleasant Tuesday followed by a cool, wet and windy Wednesday

It’s feeling and looking more like spring in the Inland Northwest! Enjoy a pretty day on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 60s. That’s about five degrees below average, but still very nice. Your flowers and lawn will get a good drink on Wednesday. a strong cold front will bring cool, wet and breezy weather for the middle of the week. There’s also the possibility of thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Ferris senior preparing for one last run to the state tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the spring sports season coming to a close, local seniors are trying to extend their careers and make a run at the state tournaments. That’s exactly the case for Ferris Senior Jeremy LaSalle who’s risen through the ranks for tennis in the Greater Spokane League.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Friends of the Community Library Network to host annual book sale this weekend

HAYDEN, ID. — The Friends of the Community Library Network is hosting its annual two-day book sale this weekend. From 3-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, people can sell their new or gently used books at a discounted price. Books range from a variety of topics, from adult, teen, kids, fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, crafts/art, gardening and special editions of books. New topics of books being added this year include railroad history, Native American Art, WWII & Aviation, sports and others.
HAYDEN, ID

