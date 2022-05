MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Pickens County man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of trying to kill his tenant, according to arrest warrants. Arrest warrants say James Edwin Bowers, Jr. drove to Donald Gleaton’s home and pointed a shotgun at Gleaton, who is handicapped and was sitting in his car at the time. Bowes lowered the gun and shot it into the front of Gleaton’s car.

PICKENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO