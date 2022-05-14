ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea fans shocked as Ross Barkley comes on and takes penalty AHEAD of Mason Mount despite not playing since January

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago
CHELSEA fans were left shocked as Ross Barkley was subbed on with minutes to go ahead of a second agonising penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

The former Everton midfielder has not played since January 8 - coming on as a sub in the 5-1 FA Cup third round win over Chesterfield.

Ross Barkley scored his penalty despite not playing since January Credit: GETTY
Mason Mount missed Chelsea's final penalty in the 6-5 spot-kick loss Credit: EPA

But despite not kicking a ball in the top levels of the game for months, Barkley stepped up in the penalty shootout - even taking ahead of Blues star Mason Mount.

But luckily for Chelsea, Barkley held his nerve and finished cooly from 12 yards.

Mount, on the other hand, missed a crucial penalty as it went into sudden death.

Liverpool left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas then stepped up and sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way to win the final 6-5.

It now means Jurgen Klopp has won every trophy available with the Reds - except for the Europa League - and a quadruple this season is still on the cards.

One fan said on Twitter: "This Mount boy doesn't impress me.

"Ross Barkley is a much better option to him. I still don't understand Tuchel's system to date."

Another tweeted: "Mount cost us 2 cup finals this season...... even Barkley scored his."

The FA Cup final loss also means Mount has lost six consecutive finals at Wembley.

It also happens to be his third final defeat at Wembley in the space of a year.

Mount lost the Euros final to Italy with England last summer and followed it up with the Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool earlier this year.

