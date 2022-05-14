Liverpool beats Chelsea in penalties to win 2022 FA Cup

Naby Keita. Cordon Press

Liverpool are FA Cup champions for the first time in 16 years after beating Chelsea in penalty kicks Saturday.

The two sides played to a scoreless draw over 120 minutes and Liverpool took an early advantage in penalties when Chelsea's César Azpilicueta missed his try off the post. Liverpool made its first four shots, but Sadio Mané's potentially game-winning try was saved by Édouard Mendy.

The win keeps alive Liverpool's hopes to accomplish the first ever English quadruple (winning the EFL Cup, FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League). Liverpool beat Chelsea in penalties in the EFL Cup final in February and is set to meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

The most difficult leg of the quadruple will likely be the Premier League title, as Manchester City would need to tumble from first place. City has a three-point lead over Liverpool with two matches left for each team.