Wichita, KS

Father pulls infant from burning home in east Wichita; both injured, fire official says

By Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

A father pulled his 6-month-old daughter from a burning room Friday night in east Wichita and both were taken to an area hospital for injuries, Wichita batallion chief Jose Ocadiz said Saturday.

Firefighters were called around 9:45 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of East Zimmerly. The family had already evacuated and firefighters were able to douse the flames. EMS took the father and daughter to the Ascension Via Christi Burn Unit at St. Francis, Ocadiz said. A Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor said EMS reported the two people injured at the home had critical injuries.

Ocadiz said an electrical malfunction from an overloaded outlet caused the fire. The fire caused roughly $15,000 of damage to the home and $5,000 to personal items, he said. The home is appraised at $93,700.

The parents had put their daughter down for the night and were in the backyard with other family members when they noticed the video monitor in the baby’s room had fallen, Ocadiz said. When the father got to the room, the fire had already engulfed a mattress, he said.

The father pulled the daughter from her bed and get her out of the home.

Comments / 2

KWCH.com

Wichita police identify ‘poopetrator’ who defecated in Beauty Supply store

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said it’s identified the woman accused of defecating in the store aisle early last week. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in trying to identify a woman who entered a northeast Wichita Beauty Supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Wichita 12-year-old located safe

The Wichita Police Department said they located 12-year-old Lanaija Sharkey safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a girl missing for more than a week. Lanaija Sharkey, 12, is a runaway, and her case was just filed police, WPD shares online. Lanaija was...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Driver dies from injuries in east Newton crash

Newton, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver involved in a crash in east Newton on Monday, May 9, has died. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has identified the driver as 54-year-old William Fairbrother, of Newton. Fairbrother died on the evening of Tuesday, May 10, due to the serious injuries he sustained in the crash. According […]
Salina Post

SUV containing human ashes stolen from north Salina hotel

Police are looking for an SUV and multiple items that were inside, including an urn with human ashes, that were stolen from a north Salina hotel earlier this week. A 27-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone stole his silver 2014 Dodge Journey from the parking lot of Days Inn, 407 W. Diamond Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The SUV had a Kansas license plate of 743MWC.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Vandals damage 2 Hutchinson park restrooms

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson is closing the restrooms at two parks because of vandalism. The vandal or vandals hit Orchard Park, 2911 E. 43rd Avenue, and Herman Bunte Park, 18 Lazy Lane. The two parks are about four miles from each other on the city’s north side. The City of Hutchinson […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Hutchinson motorcyclist who died after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend motorcycle crash in Wichita have identified the victim as 40-year-old Adam Higgins of Hutchinson. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
