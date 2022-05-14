Father pulls infant from burning home in east Wichita; both injured, fire official says

A father pulled his 6-month-old daughter from a burning room Friday night in east Wichita and both were taken to an area hospital for injuries, Wichita batallion chief Jose Ocadiz said Saturday.

Firefighters were called around 9:45 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of East Zimmerly. The family had already evacuated and firefighters were able to douse the flames. EMS took the father and daughter to the Ascension Via Christi Burn Unit at St. Francis, Ocadiz said. A Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor said EMS reported the two people injured at the home had critical injuries.

Ocadiz said an electrical malfunction from an overloaded outlet caused the fire. The fire caused roughly $15,000 of damage to the home and $5,000 to personal items, he said. The home is appraised at $93,700.

The parents had put their daughter down for the night and were in the backyard with other family members when they noticed the video monitor in the baby’s room had fallen, Ocadiz said. When the father got to the room, the fire had already engulfed a mattress, he said.

The father pulled the daughter from her bed and get her out of the home.