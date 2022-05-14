ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elliott, Johnson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL...SOUTHERN CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT/634 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Liberty to 11 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Liberty around 740 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Laurel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laurel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAUREL AND WEST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for south central and southeastern Kentucky.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Laurel County in south central Kentucky East central Pulaski County in south central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 801 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ruth, or near Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ruth around 805 PM EDT. Bent around 810 PM EDT. Dykes around 815 PM EDT. Mount Victory around 820 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Rockcastle Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Harris Ferry around 815 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy