Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elliott, Johnson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Laurel County in south central Kentucky East central Pulaski County in south central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 801 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ruth, or near Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ruth around 805 PM EDT. Bent around 810 PM EDT. Dykes around 815 PM EDT. Mount Victory around 820 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Rockcastle Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO