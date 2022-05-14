ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Capital District Man Nabbed For Burglary, Cocaine Possession, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSrSp_0feIOvG700

An investigation by state police into an armed assault in the Capital District led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man who was busted with crack cocaine and an illegal weapon, authorities announced.

New York State Police troopers in Greene County were called to investigate a reported assault at a Catskill hotel involving suspects who allegedly assaulted a man.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, troopers spoke with the victim, who stated that three men entered his room at the Catskill Inn on State Route 9W and began punching him and shooting him with a BB gun.

The victim then stated his attackers fled the area, each in different directions, including one in a black Ford pick-up truck, while he was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by Catskill paramedics.

During the subsequent search of the area, police said that troopers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the pick-up at the Cumberland Farms gas station on Main Street in the town of Cairo.

Police said that the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger, was being driven by Christopher Stanton, age 40 who is from the town of Greenville in Greene County.

While being questioned by troopers, investigators said that Stanton was found to be in possession of crack-cocaine and a metal knuckle knife, and he was subsequently arrested without incident.

Stanton was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Entering a dwelling causing injuries.

Each of the charges is a felony.

Stanton was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to Catskill Court on Thursday, May 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Arrest made after police chase through Halfmoon

A man led the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies on a chase throughout the town of Halfmoon, eventually ending in the town park. The sheriff's office says they received complaints by several businesses Monday night, complaining that an individual was acting erratically, such as not paying for merchandise and causing damage to merchandise.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Asleep In Car Busted With Illegal Knife In New Canaan, Police Say

A man asleep behind the wheel of a parked car in Fairfield County was busted with an illegal weapon when officers went to check on his well-being, police said. In New Canaan, officers investigating a motor vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at the intersection of Cherry Street and East Avenue were approached by a pedestrian who advised them of a person asleep in a car on Burtis Avenue.
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cairo, NY
County
Greene County, NY
Catskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Catskill, NY
Cairo, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of Popular Shelton Teen, Police Say

Police in Connecticut have arrested a teen for the stabbing death of a popular Fairfield County teen and the stabbing of three others. James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield College Preparatory School, was killed around 11:50 p.m., in Shelton on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of a residence, authorities said.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cocaine#New York State Police
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan man charged with operating auto chop-shop

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Town of Thompson man following a three-month investigation into the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in Sullivan County. Deputies arrested Richard Smith, Jr, 51, on May 4 after executing a search warrant at his residence located at...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Head-On Town Of Lloyd Crash

A man from the region was killed during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd on Tuesday, May 17. Alfredo Gomes, age 59, of Lloyd, was killed while driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla, westbound on Route 299 when he crossed the double yellow line and ran head-on into a 2021 Volvo driven by Ashley Guerrero, age 35, of the city of Poughkeepsie, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Stafford Gunman Headbutts Deputy During Arrest: Police

A 23-year-old gunman had charges piled on after officials say he shot and stabbed someone before attacking a sheriff's deputy over the weekend. Ryan Madden, of Spotsylvania, is accused of attacking a Stafford man on Saturday, May 14, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The…
STAFFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
274K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy