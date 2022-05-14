Capital District Man Nabbed For Burglary, Cocaine Possession, Police Say

An investigation by state police into an armed assault in the Capital District led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man who was busted with crack cocaine and an illegal weapon, authorities announced.

New York State Police troopers in Greene County were called to investigate a reported assault at a Catskill hotel involving suspects who allegedly assaulted a man.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, troopers spoke with the victim, who stated that three men entered his room at the Catskill Inn on State Route 9W and began punching him and shooting him with a BB gun.

The victim then stated his attackers fled the area, each in different directions, including one in a black Ford pick-up truck, while he was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by Catskill paramedics.

During the subsequent search of the area, police said that troopers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the pick-up at the Cumberland Farms gas station on Main Street in the town of Cairo.

Police said that the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger, was being driven by Christopher Stanton, age 40 who is from the town of Greenville in Greene County.

While being questioned by troopers, investigators said that Stanton was found to be in possession of crack-cocaine and a metal knuckle knife, and he was subsequently arrested without incident.

Stanton was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Entering a dwelling causing injuries.

Each of the charges is a felony.

Stanton was arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to Catskill Court on Thursday, May 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.