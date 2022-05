PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video clip. Detectives state that on May 16, 2022, at 5:58 am, an unknown black male entered the 7-11 Store located at 150 N Broad St and placed items on the counter. When the employee waited on him, he demanded money from the register. Believing the suspect may have been armed with a gun, he opened the cash register, and the suspect took approximately $300 then fled in an unknown direction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO