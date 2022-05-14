ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

'Suspicious circumstances' in 2019 cold case disappearance of Georgia woman, police say

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are "some suspicious circumstances" surrounding the 2019 cold case disappearance of a Paulding County, Georgia, woman, authorities say. Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was last seen in Cobb County on Oct. 11, 2019, and her family reported her missing...

Fox News

