Colorado State

Xcel Energy can recover $509 million from consumer bills after February 2021 storm, judge rules

By Michael Booth The Colorado Sun
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXcel can recover $509 million from customers in coming months’ bills to pay for surging natural gas costs during the southwestern freeze in February 2021, an administrative law judge ruled this week, despite finding the utility should have warned consumers to cut usage and save money during the...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 3

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
COLORADO STATE
