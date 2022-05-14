Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) - The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent...www.wdio.com
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) - The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent...www.wdio.com
I hope this lil Angel rests in peace now & may her parents & all involved who knew but said nothing answer & be punished for what they've all done. Funny how something, anything political can have so much attention but wen it comes to REAL issues like our children, education, homelessness ect... most have the "that's sad" attitude instead of trying to do something to REALLY help & thats the true sadness! wish pple would stop living for the drama & put focus back where it needs to be!
Comments / 2