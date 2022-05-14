Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

Target: State Attorney, Bruce Bartlett, Pinellas and Pasco Counties. Goal: Prosecute man accused of abusing 33 pit bulls and two children to the fullest extent of the law. Thirty-three pit bulls, including multiple puppies, and two children, were reportedly rescued from a terrifying home that had guns, drugs, and no food. The man accused of this horrible abuse has been arrested and is facing possible prosecution. We are asking the prosecutor to pursue the maximum penalty in this case.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO