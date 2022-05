BURLINGTON - Town Meeting passed a warrant article effectively continuing the funding for a road and park paving bond issue for $3.5 million. The town currently funds pavement management on an annual basis through the State Chapter 90 Paving Program supplemented with an occasional appropriation by Town Meeting. A 2008 analysis of the town-wide Pavement Condition Index (PCI) indicated a need of an annual local appropriation of $2.3 million per year over five consecutive years in order to begin trending the town-wide PCI towards an increasing value.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO