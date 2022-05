The Chevy Traverse has received a rating of ‘Acceptable’ in a strict new side-impact crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This revised side-impact crash test procedure was introduced by the IIHS last year in an effort to improve vehicle safety in these crash types. The new test includes a heavier 4,180 pound barrier to mimic the weight of a modern-day mid-size crossover, which travels at a higher speed of 37 mph compared to the previous test speed of 31 mph. The IIHS says these changes result in a crash that generates 82 percent more energy. The honeycomb-pattern striking surface of the new barrier also has a different design that acts more like today’s SUVs or pickups when striking the side of another vehicle.

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO