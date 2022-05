BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged rape that occurred in downtown Boston over the weekend. Officers responding to a report of a rape in the area of Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday started searching for a suspect, who was caught on a surveillance camera driving a black Honda Fit, according to the Boston Police Department.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO