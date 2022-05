Luka Doncic has been so elite since he entered the NBA that it is easy to forget that he is just 23 years old. The 3-time All-Star has dominated various teams up to this point in his career and finds himself on the cusp of a game to even further his budding legacy. If the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 behind a big Luka performance, it will only help grow the hype surrounding the Slovenian superstar.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO