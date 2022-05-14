Mackay graduation set for May 16

Marie Osborn, the first medical practitioner at the Salmon River Clinic in Stanley, is scheduled to receive an honorary doctorate from The College of Idaho during the May 21 commencement at the Caldwell college. Osborn was the first nurse practitioner licensed in Idaho, which in 1971 became the first state...
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 84, low net Sarah Fawcett 77, low putts Natallia Dole 33. First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 89, 2nd low gross Holly Killian 94, low net Ginger Reid 75 low putts Carol Ball, Cathy Rae, and Merlyn Belloff 34. Second flight: Low gross...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three Idaho schools will be receiving state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness centers from the DON'T QUIT campaign. Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise, and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot will be receiving the new centers. These schools were selected for their leadership in helping their students stay fit.
Ashcraft hired as economic development administrator. The city of Idaho Falls has hired Hamer native Christian Ashcraft as its new economic development administrator. The vacancy was created when former administrator Dana Briggs left to take a position in the private sector. “Christian will be a great asset to our city...
The first day of the state golf tournaments teed off Monday with the Madison boys sitting in fourth place behind Boise, Eagle and Coeur d’Alene after shooting 312 in the 5A tournament. The Bobcats’ Ashton McArthur was tied for third with a 72, just a shot behind leaders Will...
They say it’s not how you start that counts, but how you finish. If that is the case, Idaho Falls graduates Macy Cordon and Kennedy Robertson are out of fingers (and toes) on which to count. The two former Idaho Falls standouts closed their season in grand fashion this...
Lauren Elizabeth Wirkus Armstrong lost her battle to depression on May 12, 2022. Lauren was born on May 23, 1995, in Kettering, Ohio. She is the second of three daughters born to David Wirkus and Mary Kay Wirkus. Those who had the privilege of knowing Lauren knew of her sweet, loving and equally feisty personality. Lauren had a very caring nature, first and foremost for her daughter, Emberlee. She had a wonder and love for all living things whether it was the many beautiful plants in her home or the animals and critters she surrounded herself with. Lauren was always willing and ready to advocate for even the smallest of creatures and valued them in a special way. Lauren was also very active and loved snowboarding. She enjoyed four wheeling up in the mountains with her Dad. She was always up for going on adventures with her family and made every moment more fun and full of joy. Lauren spent most of her childhood in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 2013. One of her favorite ventures in life was her pet sitting business. She met the love of her life, Zebulin Armstrong, and married him on September 19, 2020. They had the privilege of welcoming a beautiful baby girl Emberlee Mary Armstrong in 2021. Lauren adored her sweet husband who equally adored her. They shared an admirable bond and both deeply loved their daughter. She is survived by her husband Zebulin Armstrong; daughter Emberlee Mary Armstrong; father, David Leon Wirkus; mother, Mary Kay (Larry); her older sister Aubrey Ann Wright (Breydan); her younger sister, Ashlyn Kate Wirkus; and two nephews. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Relief Society room of the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Avenue in Ammon, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Ammon Cemetery. A dinner will follow prepared by the Ammon 4th Ward Relief Society Sisters in the Cultural Hall at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lauren 5/23/1995 - 5/12/2022Armstrong.
Most of the races in Idaho primary election were too early to call by press time Tuesday night. At approximately 11 p.m., the Idaho Elections Department had counted votes from 11.4% of Idaho’s 44 counties and only five counties were fully reporting unofficial results. The Associated Press reported Gov....
IDAHO FALLS – The Firth Cougars girls’ track and field team raced to the district title on Thursday and Friday afternoon and in the process qualified a large number of athletes to the state 2A championships at Middleton High School on May 20-21. The boys’ team finished up in third place and will be sending some athletes of their own to the state meet.
Dennis Boyd Call, 87, of Bedford, Texas, and formerly of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his Bedford home on May 13, 2022. He was born November 11, 1934 to Ellis Heber Call and Lida Perry Call in Rigby, Idaho. He married his high school sweetheart, Connie Wheeler, on August 7, 1953 in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised six children. Dennis and Connie served their family, their neighbors, their communities, and their church throughout their lives. Dennis had a long career as a well-respected financial planner, and spent his retirement years as a prolific author. Connie preceded Dennis in death, passing away on September 23, 2016. Dennis was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and one son-in-law. He is survived by one brother and one sister, as well as by children Camielle Call of Sitka, Alaska, Bruce Call (Patti) of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Denalee Chapman (Brad) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Michael Call (Shannon) of Richmond, Missouri, Jennilyn Eckersley (Noel Abe) of Longmont, Colorado, and Darryn Call (Blanca) of Houston, Texas, along with 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren (soon to be 38). Services in Texas will be at 11:00 am, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bedford First Ward building, 5312 Bransford Road, Colleyville, TX 76034. Services in Idaho will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with a viewing at 9:30 am at the Idaho Falls Central Stake Center, 2025 Jennie Lee Drive. Dennis will be interred next to Connie in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Dennis 11/11/1934 - 5/13/2022Boyd Call.
POCATELLO – The Snake River Panthers took command early on and then cruised to the titles in both boys' and girls' team competition in the District 5, 3A track and field Meets held in Pocatello on Thursday and Friday. The boys easily outdistanced Marsh Valley and American Falls by...
ABERDEEN – The home track proved to not be an advantage when the Aberdeen Tigers hosted the 2A, 5th District track and field meet. The Lady Tigers ended up in third behind Soda Springs and West Side, while the boys finished second behind Soda Springs, although it was close, 108-100.
Eastern Idaho’s newest RV dealership, Iron Horse RV and Trailers has opened at 1076 S 12th W. in Rexburg, just off exit 332. The dealership carries RVs from manufacturers such as Thor, Featherlite and Riverside as well as a large selection of cargo trailers geared toward hauling off-road vehicles.
BOISE — After the Idaho House this year twice voted down a non-binding resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sawtooth National Recreation Area, citing concerns about “federal overreach,” the cities of Stanley and Sun Valley passed their own resolutions. Others are in the works, including in Boise, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy will host a virtual conference on the SNRA at 50 on May 24.
TWIN FALLS – It may have been a simple thing like a lot of baseball in too few days, or simply that the Blackfoot Broncos were trying to overcome odds that were too long against them or that they just ran out of gas during a long baseball season.
IDAHO FALLS – It was a long and exasperating week for the Blackfoot Broncos baseball team. It all began on Friday, when they were on the verge of going down to defeat at the hands of the Skyline Grizzlies. Then it was noticed that the Skyline pitcher had thrown too many pitches according to the IHSAA guidelines and Blackfoot appealed the outcome of the game, which originally had the Broncos falling to the Grizzlies.
Bingham County voters will decide what candidates they want to advance to the general election Tuesday when they submit their ballot in the primary election. The results can be expected by around 9 p.m. on the evening of the election, May 17. On the day of the vote, the polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
For the second time in less than a year, garbage rates for Challis area residents and businesses will soon increase. Challis City Council members approved the rate increase sought by Blue Mountain Refuse owners Wendall and Lisa Gohn after a May 5 public hearing. All garbage services will see increases...
ABERDEEN — Farmers throughout southern and eastern Idaho were befuddled by the bizarre symptoms of crop damage that surfaced in their potato fields following a brief period of heavy rainfall in May of 2017. More odd symptoms — including swollen shoots, sprouts growing at right angles, tuber folding and...
HAILEY, Idaho (CBS2) — A black bear has been seen getting into mischief in a Hailey area neighborhood. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says the cinnamon-colored adult bear was in the Starweather subdivision across the Ohio Gulch. "The bear is getting into unsecured residential garbage," said Terry Thompson, regional...
