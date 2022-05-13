Morton to Host Free ‘Tire Amnesty’ Event on May 20 and 21

Tires sit in Centralia waiting to be hauled away after a Lewis County Solid Waste Utility district “Tire Amnesty” event earlier this year.

Morton will be hosting a special tire amnesty event offering free tire recycling on May 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is open to Lewis County residents and will take place at the Bob Lyle Community Center, located at 700 Main St. in Morton. Tires will be processed in the parking lot.

The county will be accepting passenger and light truck tires, whether on or off the rim. Participants are allowed to bring a maximum of 15 tires and are required to show proof of residency.

Semi-truck tires, heavy equipment tires and tires from businesses will not be accepted.

Customers will also be able to recycle tires past the event’s limit by paying a fee of $5, whether on or off the rim. Residents can also pay $10 to recycle semi-truck tires off the rim and $20 on the rim. Payments can be made at either the Centralia or Morton transfer stations.

For questions, call 360-740-1451.