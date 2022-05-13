Second Annual Rochester Youth Dynamics 5K Run/Walk to Be Held June 4

Rochester Youth Dynamics

The second Annual Rochester Youth Dynamics 5K Run/Walk will be held on June 4. Check in for the event starts at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. An awards ceremony will take place at noon.

The event will take place at Swede Hall, located at 18543 Albany St. SW in Rochester.

The registration fee is $20 and will come with a registration packet and T-shirt. T-shirts will only be given out for registrations prior to May 15.

Participants can also sign up as a virtual runner. As a virtual runner, participants can run or walk at any location they choose, even a treadmill. According to the event’s website, this option “allows you to choose your own route on your own time all the while being a part of something special.”

Participants can also have people sponsor runs to raise more money and win prizes. Those who raise $150 will win a beanie, a $250 haul nets a sweatshirt and $500 results in a $50 Amazon gift card. At $1,000 raised, participants will receive a $100 gift card.

The event will also include food vendors, an obstacle course, bouncy house and the display of a SWAT vehicle.

Proceeds will go to support Rochester Youth Dynamics programs. The website describes Rochester Youth Dynamics as providing “weekly events, leadership training, outdoor adventure trips and retreats each with the goal of building valuable relationships with youth (ages 11-19) and helping them reach their full potential.”