Voter ID Cards to Be Sent Out to Lewis County Voters Affected by Redistricting

FILE PHOTO — Lewis County Auditor Larry Grove locks up an official Ballot Box at the Lewis County Courthouse in Chehalis.

According to a news release from Lewis County Auditor Larry Grove’s office, around 27,000 voter identification cards will be mailed out starting next week due to redistricting following the 2020 Census. The Census occurs every 10 years and is used to redraw lines for elective districts to ensure equal populations between districts.

The cards will be sent to registered voters who have been affected by redistricting. Those who receive the cards have not seen a change in their registration status. The cards are in the form postcards.