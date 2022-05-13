ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan, WA

Bird Flu Update: Agriculture Suggests Skipping Fairs as Eight Cases Confirmed Statewide

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Wm51_0feHA5oX00
Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com

Washington state now has eight confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1, also known as bird flu.

The latest two come from Okanogan and Whatcom counties.

As the outbreak continues, Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) officials are urging bird owners to skip fairs and exhibitions until 30 days after the last confirmed detection of the flu in Washington.

As stated in a WSDA news release, officials are hopeful this request will be short-lived.

“If flock owners could remain diligent for just a few weeks until the waterfowl complete their migration north, we should be able to get through the worst of it,” Dr. Amber Itle, state veterinarian said. “We anticipate activities can resume to normal by the end of June.”

With several cases since the first confirmed detection less than a week ago, the spread of the virus is gaining momentum. Biosecurity has never been more important for bird owners, stated the release.

That includes staying home and withdrawing from all exhibition events. Commingling of domestic birds from multiple households where ducks, geese and poultry often share housing, equipment and show spaces is a very high-risk activity for disease transmission.

“It is vital you skip shows, exhibitions and fairs for now to protect bird health and reduce risk of transmission,” Itle said. “With so many confirmed cases in domestic flocks and wild birds, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to avoid commingling of poultry or moving them off of your farm.”

If bird owners see signs of influenza, including multiple sick birds or multiple sudden deaths, contact WSDA’s sick bird hotline to report. If only a single bird is sick or dies, contact your veterinarian.

As of Friday morning, the two most recently reported cases of bird flu were in non-commercial backyard flocks and were confirmed May 12. Flock owners contacted the sick bird hotline to report an unusual number of sudden deaths in their flocks as well as other sick birds.

The two flocks, one with around 100 chickens and the other with nearly 30 birds (a mix of chicken, ducks and geese), are quarantined and the birds that have not already succumbed to the virus will be euthanized.

The news releases stated, “it is not too late to take steps to protect your flock.”

Itle said one step flock owners should take is preventing contact between their flocks and wild birds by eliminating access to ponds or standing water on their property and keeping different domestic species such as ducks and geese penned separately from chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl and peacocks.

Flock owners should limit access to their farms, not lend or share farm tools or equipment and not share or sell eggs from backyard flocks. While eating cooked eggs does not pose a health risk, transferring eggs off-farm could also transfer the virus.

Report unusual, multiple deaths or illness among domestic birds to the WSDA Avian Health Program at 1-800-606-3056. Report dead or sick wild birds using the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.

“Even though the virus has been detected in backyard and wild birds throughout the state, you can still safeguard your birds — but don’t wait,” Itle said.

Comments / 3

Related
kpug1170.com

Backyard flock in Whatcom County infected with bird flu

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A backyard flock in Whatcom County has been infected with the deadly bird flu. The Washington State Department of Agriculture says the owners reported an abnormal number of deaths within their flock on Thursday, May 12th. Tests confirmed an infection with the H5N1 avian influenza.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Covid updates: New cases continue to rise in King County

As of Monday, May 16, 2022, the King County and Washington state departments of health report:. Covid cases have risen 8% in King County over the last seven days, with a daily average of 1,042 new cases. Hospitalizations in King County have decreased by 13% in the past week, with...
KING COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

More bird flu cases confirmed in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Additional cases of bird flu have been confirmed with the most recent in Whatcom and Okanogan counties, Washington state agricultural officials said Friday. The cases were confirmed Thursday in non-commercial backyard flocks, the state Department of Agriculture said in a statement. Flock owners contacted the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in western Washington

As the country marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations are rising again in western Washington. “Everybody knows somebody who’s tested positive recently,” said Pavitra Roychoudhury, an acting instructor in the University of Washington virology lab, who also has an appointment at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Business
City
Okanogan, WA
State
Washington State
NEWStalk 870

When Will WA State Lift COVID State of Emergency? We Asked

Recently Nevada announced their 'official' date for lifting their COVID state of emergency is going to be this coming Friday, May 20th. With that news, Washington state is now the only one in the U.S. that either has not lifted or ended its COVID state of emergency or at least set an official date as to when it will go away.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

WSDA confirms first case of bird flu in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – More birds in Washington state are testing positive for a deadly bird flu and one of them was right here in Whatcom County. Wildlife officials confirmed on Tuesday, May 10th, that a Canada goose found in our county was positive for H5N1 avian influenza. The...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Aging Gasoline Storage Tanks in Washington Pose Environmental Hazard, But Many Owners Can't Afford Cleanup

VAN ZANDT, Whatcom County — For 49 years, Jeff Margolis and his late wife, Amy, ran Everybody's Store, a gas station and sandwich stop in this community east of Bellingham. They never made much money on the shop, tucked into the Nooksack Valley below Mount Baker, but tended the front counter out of an enduring belief in building social capital.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Water Birds#Bird Migration#Hpai#H5n1
Big Country News

Washington State's Free Coffee Program at Rest Areas to Return

Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
SHORELINE, WA
Chronicle

Wet, Windy Weather Will Wallop Western Washington Wednesday

A powerful winter-like storm will bring rain and wind to western Washington on Wednesday. A foot of snow could fall in the Cascades. "It's something we would be used to seeing in November or December, not necessarily in May," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski. Tuesday will be partly...
TACOMA, WA
whatcom-news.com

Strong winds and rain expected Wednesday across Whatcom County, snow in the mountains

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters from Environment Canada and the National Weather Service Seattle office are saying to expect strong southerly winds beginning late Tuesday and through Wednesday. Environment Canada forecasters issued an alert for the lower BC mainland and Vancouver Island warning of “strong, gusty southeasterly winds switching...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KDRV

Josephine County Measure 110 program up for approval

SALEM, Ore. -- Josephine County's Measure 110 treatment program is scheduled for state review next week. Oregon's Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) this week approved applications for drug treatment and recovery services in six more counties. They raise the state overall total to 27, including Curry, Klamath, Lake, Harney and Malheur Counties in Southern Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
363
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy