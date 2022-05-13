ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

Reward Fund For Missing 5-Year-Old Oakville Girl Oakley Carlson Passes $20,000

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Oakley Carlson

A reward for information regarding missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson passed $20,000 this week, according to the fund’s organizers.

The reward is for credible information that leads to Oakley’s whereabouts or for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 360-533-8765, Detective Sgt. Paul Logan at 360-964-1729 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.

Oakley was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2021, though the last credible sighting of the 5-year-old was 10 months earlier on Feb. 10.

Oakley’s biological parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, are suspects in her disappearance. Both were recently convicted in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on unrelated charges and are serving jail sentences. Those charges were related to the couple exposing their other young children to methamphetamine.

The Hiles’ efforts to raise a reward fund are aided by the Light the Way Missing Persons Advocacy Project, which describes itself as “a small, private team of individuals who advocate for families of the missing and attempt to locate missing people by using various open source investigation techniques.”

For more information on Oakley’s case or to donate to the reward fund, visit https://justiceforoakley.wixsite.com/home/donate.

Organizers’ next goal is to raise the reward fund to at least $25,000 by May 25, which is National Missing Children’s Day.

The reward expires on Dec. 6, 2022.

In lieu of the reward not being claimed or extended, the funds would then be used at the discretion of Erik and Jamie Jo Hiles. Examples include providing a service and headstone for Oakley if necessary, setting up a college fund or scholarship in Oakley’s name, or setting up a trust fund for Oakley’s siblings.

