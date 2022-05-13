ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County Auditor’s Office Wins Awards for Effective Governance

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QI7r_0feHA1Hd00
2018 FILE PHOTO — Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall officially unlocks a new ballot box installed outside the Nisqually Administration Building.

The Thurston County Auditor’s office announced on Thursday the office won several awards for its election observer program and efforts to strike racially restrictive covenants that were outlawed decades ago but continue to remain on ownership documents.

The National Association of Counties (NACO) gave the office the awards on May 9. The office also won an honorable mention from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for Outstanding Innovations in Elections.

According to NACO president Larry Johnson, “This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities.”

The Financial Services division of the Auditor’s office also received an Annual Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 15th consecutive year from the Government Finance Officers Association.

In the statement announcing the awards, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said, “We continue to strive every year to improve how we do our work … These awards recognize only our most significant efforts. Auditor staff work every day to serve the people of Thurston County through free, fair, secure and transparent elections, honest and open financial services, and excellent customer service in licensing, recording and passports.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Thurston County, WA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Hall
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
363
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy