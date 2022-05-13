ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Port of Chehalis Provides Update on April Train Derailment

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Port of Chehalis

During Thursday’s Port of Chehalis Commission meeting, a train derailment that occurred on April 27 was discussed.

A train bound for Cresline Plastic Pipe Co. on the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) came off the tracks but did not fully tip over.

Port of Chehalis Executive Director Lindsey Senter told The Chronicle via email that the port responded to the situation and has been working with BNSF Railway to resolve any issues that arose with the derailment.

It was revealed in the meeting that there was some damage to the track, which may have caused the derailment.

“As of (May 6) the track was repaired and the cars were re-railed and everything was ready to go,” Senter wrote.

