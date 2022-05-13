ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, ID

This is Possibly the Most Scenic Drive in Idaho

By Bill Colley
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great...

MIX 106

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
Idaho8.com

Warmer with storm chances into the day

Low over our area will lay down some potential for storm development in the day today. We've had overnight showers and storms and more isolated moments of rough weather are expected 30-40% chances into the afternoon for Rexburg and Idaho Falls. Better chances for severe pop-up storms exists to the north and south along the Utah border. You'll have some gusty winds 20-30 mph, and gustier amongst storms this afternoon with chances for small hail, lightning and downpours. Please take measures to travel safely during storms with decreased visibility and pull over if necessary.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
newslj.com

One cub hazed after 399 and her brood split

JACKSON (WNE) – Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday. One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker...
JACKSON, WY
Post Register

Boise woman scammed by moving company: 'I was horrified'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Stefanie Salem was moving from California to Idaho and needed to book a moving company, so she went online. That was the beginning of her nightmare. "I've never moved out of state, and so I called a moving company, and unfortunately, I got a broker and not a moving company," Salem said.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Things Idahoans Will Never Go “Cheap” On While Shopping

Ok, we have all gone the cheap route on things when we are trying to stretch our dollar a little extra. I am not talking about skipping avocado on your sandwich, I am talking about choosing the paper towels that tear the moment any tension gets on them over the quilted ones. But here are some things Idahoans refuse to go cheap on.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Three Idaho schools to receive $100,000 Fitness Centers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three Idaho schools will be receiving state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness centers from the DON'T QUIT campaign. Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise, and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot will be receiving the new centers. These schools were selected for their leadership in helping their students stay fit.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Freezing for a reason at the Ammon pool

Swimmers in Ammon got really cold feet, but a warm heart, for a good cause Saturday. The Ammon pool held their second-ever "freezing for a reason" opening pool event. The post Freezing for a reason at the Ammon pool appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
KXLY

Find the ‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer in Idaho to fish for free!

NORTH IDAHO — Want to try your hand at fishing but don’t have a pole or license? Don’t worry, just find the “Take Me Fishing” trailer to fish for free!. That’s right, as long as you catch the traveling “Take Me Fishing” trailer, you can learn to fish with provided equipment, courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game. These events are geared towards new anglers, giving kids a chance to gain some first-hand fishing experience.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Hispanics are a growing driver of Idaho’s economy, with millions in buying power

The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Casa Añejo, which Daniel Palomera opened during the pandemic. (Courtesy of Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) Restaurateurs. Importers of artisan goods from Mexico. A horticulturist. A photographer. A family with untapped savings. Nearly all of Idaho’s racial and...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Molly the dog

She is a great dog but she needs to be adopted into a calm home. Molly needs an experienced dog owner (no first-time pet owners) and shouldn’t go to a house with cats or small dogs. Molly does great with kids who are calm. If you decide you might...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello auctioning surplus items

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s yearly auction has started. For a third year, the city’s annual auction will be held online only. Items up for grabs this year include vehicles, office furnishings, tools and more. Bidding started May 14 at 9:30 a.m. A list of items...
POCATELLO, ID
