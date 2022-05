After yet another day that felt like summer, we are FINALLY going to see some relief soon. Today begun the trend toward more spring temperatures. The highs still reached into the upper 80s, but the dew points made it feel much better than it has the last few days. Dew points fell to the 40s and 50s during afternoon, compared to the dew points in the 60s and 70s from the last few days. Rockford actually set another record just a few days ago, reaching its highest hourly dew point reading this early in the season. Rockford dew point read 75° at one point Wednesday, breaking the previous record set back in 1959!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO