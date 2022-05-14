Masquerade Ball To Benefit Marianne Beck Memorial Library (June 11)

If playful and loving dogs are what you are looking for, look no more! These 2 are a bundle of fun! These are siblings and best friends so they must go to their furever home together. They are 9 months old and are a Cairn Terrier blend. They are going to be on the smaller side with Chewy (male) currently weighing about 12 pounds and ChaCha (female) currently weighs about 10 pounds. They love to play with toys with their humans, but they also love to play together and can entertain themselves just as easily. If you have a plastic kiddie pool, they love playing in the pool and love water! They are VERY friendly with other friendly dogs and love all people too! A nice walk around the neighborhood will be super easy as they are very well behaved on a leash. As they are still young, they do still need help with their housetraining, but they are super smart and will pick that up quickly – a few treats will help with that!

CLERMONT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO