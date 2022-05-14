ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Masquerade Ball To Benefit Marianne Beck Memorial Library (June 11)

Cover picture for the articleHowey-in-the-Hills – The Howey-in-the-Hills Friends of the Library, a 501(c)3 organization, is hosting their first Masquerade Ball to raise funds for the Marianne Beck Memorial Library, a member of the Lake County Library System. The black-tie charity gala will take place at Mission Inn Resort & Club in their El Nuevo...

Highlights of The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club Monthly Meeting

Submitted by Clermont-Minneola Lions Club Member Nick Jones. The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club hosted Zone 4 inter-club meeting at their regular second Thursday monthly Club dinner meeting held at IHOP in Clermont. The Club awarded South Lake HS Senior, Emma Jeffries a $1,000 scholarship to attend UCF with her ultimate goal...
CLERMONT, FL
Real Life Christian Academy’s Terrific Kids for April

Dohnovan Knowles (4th Grade); Quinn McCarthy (3rdGrade); Elena Hill (3rd Grade); Angeline Van Romondt (5th Grade): Natalia Rodriguez (5th Grade); Liyana Engram (5th Grade);. Victoria Panek (PreK-3); Drake Martin (4th Grade); Molly Bebus (4th Grade); Charlotte Bebus (Kindergarten); Peyton Stocki (4th Grade); Grace Walker (2nd Grade); Ella Boop (1st Grade); Hunter Boop (PreK-4); Shivraj Lall (1st Grade). Not Pictured: Hope Nuriel (1st Grade)
CLERMONT, FL
Meet Chewy and ChaCha

If playful and loving dogs are what you are looking for, look no more! These 2 are a bundle of fun! These are siblings and best friends so they must go to their furever home together. They are 9 months old and are a Cairn Terrier blend. They are going to be on the smaller side with Chewy (male) currently weighing about 12 pounds and ChaCha (female) currently weighs about 10 pounds. They love to play with toys with their humans, but they also love to play together and can entertain themselves just as easily. If you have a plastic kiddie pool, they love playing in the pool and love water! They are VERY friendly with other friendly dogs and love all people too! A nice walk around the neighborhood will be super easy as they are very well behaved on a leash. As they are still young, they do still need help with their housetraining, but they are super smart and will pick that up quickly – a few treats will help with that!
CLERMONT, FL
Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival Is Always Free, Fun And Fabulous! (June 4)

The Caribbean American Association of Lake County presents the Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival funding for scholarships and the Lake Steel Band each summer. The 9th Annual Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th at Waterfront Park. This year’s 9-hour one-day festival will feature a jerk cook-off competition, live music, cultural entertainment, an expanded Kid’s Zone as well as Caribbean and American foods. This free festival is open to the entire community and will open at noon.
CLERMONT, FL
Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks Invites Residents To Coffee And Conversation

Tavares – Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks is inviting the public to attend Coffee & Conversation, an outreach meeting to be held on Friday, June 3 at 8 a.m. at Cheeser’s Palace Café, located at 707 W Montrose Street in Clermont. Meeting guests will also include Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, Lake County School Board Member Marc Dodd who represents District 3, and Clermont City Council Member Ebo Enstuah who represents District 4.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Clermont High School Alumni Support Today’s Students

Submitted by Clermont Alumni (Kim Sams) The Clermont High School (CHS) Scholarship Fund announces its first scholarship recipients have completed their degrees, and awards two new scholarships at the 2022 CHS All Class Reunion. In the Spring of 2017, The CHS Alumni Scholarship Fund awarded its first $1,000 scholarships to...
CLERMONT, FL
Four things to know when grandkids visit The Villages

As summer vacation approaches, people may see children in the community who are in town to visit family. Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyle, events and public relations with the Villages Recreation and Parks Department, said grandchildren are welcome all year long, especially in summertime when kids are on school break.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for May 19

Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first is Benny, an 11-month-old Anatolian Shepherd with a tan coat that was originally surrendered to the shelter in early April due to resource guarding issues with other dogs. He would need to be separated from other pups during feeding time, but he loves people and is described by HHS as a "big baby." He would do best in a home with no small animals or cats. His adoption fee is $325.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Lady Lake commissioner changes vote on apartments at Spanish Springs

The Lady Lake Commission has voted to reconsider apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square. Commissioner Ed Freeman on Monday called for his fellow commissioners to reconsider the topic at the June 6 meeting. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former...
LADY LAKE, FL
Outstanding Career And Technical Students Recognized As New Inductees In The National Technical Honor Society

Eustis, FL: Outstanding Career and Technical Students at Lake Technical College were honored on May 9thas the newest inductees into the National Technical Honor Society, the honor society for Career & Technical Education (CTE). 58 students were inducted for membership based on their occupational skill development, academic achievement, and professional skills in Career & Technical training programs.
EUSTIS, FL
EDEN Living to Build BTR Community in Florida

Located in Wildwood, Fla., the 130-unit project is slated for completion in fall 2023. EDEN Living is continuing to expand its build-to-rent community presence with a new project in Wildwood, Fla. The firm is planning to start construction on Eden Village, a 130-unit apartment community, in June. EDEN Living acquired...
WILDWOOD, FL
Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
BJ’s Wholesale Club opens in Lady Lake

Eager shoppers circled the parking lot at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake on Friday, hoping to get a spot. On Friday, the business held its grand opening to celebrate the new location at 13585 NE 86th Path in Lady Lake. The new business is 100,000 square feet and includes a grocery section, outdoor merchandise, apparel, tech items and more. BJ’s also has a gas station and is golf cart-accessible.
LADY LAKE, FL
Large alligator blocks door to Central Florida elementary school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Kids and staff headed to school in St. Cloud on Monday morning were stopped at the front door by a 6-foot alligator!. St. Cloud police say the gator was spotted around 7:30 a.m. at Michigan Avenue Elementary School. Assistant Principal Erin Williams said they spotted the...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Alligator education needed in The Villages

In light of the recent story about a dog being killed by an alligator in The Villages, I feel it is really necessary to have an education program for residents and visitors. As in this story, many people walk their dogs at water’s edge or let them run off leash, which is very dangerous for the dog. I have also heard many stories about and even witnessed residents feeding alligators in the retention ponds. They do not understand the potential harm they are putting other people in and also putting the alligator’s life in danger.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Historic ‘places that matter’ often hide in plain sight

Like me, you may have zipped along Magnolia Avenue in Orlando, focused on reaching Interstate 4, with no idea you were rushing past one of the city’s oldest houses. I’m talking about the block of Magnolia just past Livingston Street, where the Marriott Orlando Downtown now occupies the corner where a Travelodge sat for decades. There, in 1885, at what’s now 419 N. Magnolia, Samuel A. Robinson built a glorious home that looked out on a vast orange grove.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida twins graduate at the top of their class

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Florida twins have earned top honors in their graduating class. Drew and Bailey Blanton are seniors at Plant City High school. From school sports to clubs, the siblings have been very involved in all aspects of their education. “We got straight A’s not only because...
PLANT CITY, FL

