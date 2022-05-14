ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Falmouth Main Street Spring Colors – Slideshow

By Brian Tarcy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – Spring, finally, has sprung on Cape Cod. We offer proof from on and around Falmouth Main Street. It’s taken a while, but here we are in mid-May and the weather is warming just as the world around us...

Cape Cod Wave Magazine is 9 Years Old!

Today is our birthday. Cape Cod Wave Magazine is 9 years old. If you have been with us since the beginning, you know that we are just a couple of knuckleheads that actually believe in the idealistic cause of local journalism. This means to most of America, apparently, that we just fell off a turnip truck. But we’re pretty sure it was an Eastham turnip truck, so we are fine with the metaphor.
FALMOUTH, MA
A Dog-Friendly Adventure to Falmouth

Don’t miss you out on your Cape Cod vacation this season because you are unsure about what to do with your beloved furry friend while you are away. Include all of your loved ones on your adventure, even the ones on four legs!. Falmouth Dog-Friendly Outdoor Activities. Falmouth Hiking...
FALMOUTH, MA
A new look for a Cape Cod resort, and a new destination for plant lovers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Overlooking beautiful Nantucket Sound in the town of Dennisport on Cape Cod is thePelham House Resort. The resort recently underwent an impressive multi-million-dollar renovation. In Norwood, Quontay Turner is busy tending to the plants at her Emerald City Plant Shop, which opened in 2021. More than...
NANTUCKET, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
JetBlue, Southern Airways Express Service Returning to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport will once again be featuring service with JetBlue and Southern Airways Express. Southern Airways Express will be providing flights to Nantucket Memorial Airport and T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, Rhode Island. Four roundtrip flights between Hyannis and Nantucket with Southern Airways...
NANTUCKET, MA
Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half. The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of...
11 Great Burgers to Try North of Boston

Many states and restaurants claim to be the birthplace of the hamburger. However, we believe the exact origins are less important than the results: Flavorful meat patties sandwiched inside a soft roll, with an almost endless array of possible toppings. From the simplest burger at a cookout to an over-the-top creation at a specialty restaurant, burgers come in varieties to suit ever taste and temperament.
BOSTON, MA
#Earth#Cape Cod Wave Magazine#Longform
From Holden to Outer Banks — writer crafts a mystery around a small-town murder

HOLDEN — Alicia Bessette may be writing about murder and mystery on a North Carolina beach, but she carries her Holden background with her.  “‘Smile Beach Murder’ takes place on a fictional island in the Outer Banks called Cattail. It’s Southern in character, but a bit of small-town New England charm might be detectable. How could it not, given where I grew up?” Bessette said recently.  ...
HOLDEN, MA
4 fishermen rescued when boat sinks off Provincetown, Massachusetts

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Four people were rescued Tuesday after their fishing vessel sank off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said the 34-foot Angela & Maria sank about 2 miles off Provincetown at about 10:10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The Coast Guard said the crew did...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Great White Shark Detected Near Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN – A great white shark was recently detected near Martha’s Vineyard, which is earlier than usual for Cape Cod shark activity according to one expert. The OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker showed the over 10-foot long female shark Andromache was recently in Vineyard Sound near Aquinnah on May 4.
AQUINNAH, MA
Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Sixties Ball At The Burlington Mall

How many Bedford Citizen readers remember the wonderful ball that took up the entire main mall floor from one end to the other?. That was back in the early days of the “new mall” that had appeared between Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington. Swing dancing was still popular, and dancers were thrilled to have a new venue right down the road!
BURLINGTON, MA
Woods Hole strikes WHOI dock in ‘thick fog’

On Saturday the Steamship Authority ferry Woods Hole crashed into a dock that belongs to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times Monday the incident happened in “thick fog” however the cause remains part of an ongoing investigation. Details of the incident were slow to emerge and the damage the vessel caused to the WHOI dock remains unclear. In a text message to The Times Saturday afternoon, Driscoll acknowledged the Woods Hole “allided with the WHOI dock” earlier that morning “while docking.” Driscoll went on to write that the Woods Hole “was not damaged but had to wait for a USCG inspection before services could resume.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Plimoth Patuxet Museums Receive $1 Million Gift for Mayflower II

PLYMOUTH – Plimoth Patuxet Museums recently received a $1 million donation for its endowment, which will support the educational efforts of Mayflower II. “This major gift is an inspiring investment in the Museum’s educational mission,” Executive Director Ellie Donovan said of the Safe Family Foundation’s donation.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending May 15 include $6M Falmouth home

A house in Falmouth that sold for $6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between May. 8 and May. 14. In total, 161 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $814,329. The average price per square foot ended up at $523.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

