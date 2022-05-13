Mineo's Pizza House in Hampton reopens

Mineo’s Pizza House Allison Park in Hampton is open once again.

The newly debuted restaurant closed temporarily after the first week due to staff shortage and the overwhelming demand.

Dominic Mineo, who co-owns the business with his brother Giovanni Mineo Jr., told the Tribune-Review in a previous story this week that they had a record week in the more than six decades of the pizza business.

The business, which opened in Squirrel Hill more than 60 years ago and has a second location in Mt. Lebanon, had never shut down before.

It reopened Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mineo’s posted on Facebook and Instagram hours for this weekend are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday for full-service dine-in and bar as well as for takeout.

Staffing has been a challenge.

Since the third location opened on May 2 on Wildwood Road in the former Tuscany Inn, people have been waiting in the parking lot, at the takeout window and on the steps at the entrance.

Mineo’s accepts job applications at 412-755-2121 or mineospizza.com.