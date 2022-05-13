ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, AR

State legislative committee motions to subpoena Newton County, Ark. sheriff

By Noah Tucker
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Legislative Joint Audit Committee for Counties and Municipalities filed a motion to subpoena Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler following its hearing Thursday. The audit panel called three Newton County officials to come before the committee to discuss probation fees previously collected by...

www.kait8.com

