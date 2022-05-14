ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

28 Rare Pictures Of Celebrity Children That We Never Really See Unless Their Parents Post Them On Instagram

By Matt Stopera
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zvyV_0feGD6W200

1. Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter, Claudia Rose.

michellepfeifferofficial/ Instagram: @michellepfeifferofficial

2. Samuel L. Jackson's daughter, Zoe.

samuelljackson/ Instagram: @samuelljackson

3. Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' three kids: Nicholas, Lucy, and Mary.

annakournikova/ Instagram: @annakournikova

4. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's three kids: Phinnaeus, Hazel, and Henry Daniel.

modermoder/ Instagram: @modermoder

Their twins just turned 17.

modermoder/ Instagram: @modermoder

5. Charlize Theron's kids, Jackson and August.

charlizeafrica/ Instagram: @charlizeafrica

6. Mindy Kaling's kids, Katherine and Spencer.

mindykaling/ Instagram: @mindykaling

Here they are on Mother's Day:

mindykaling/ Instagram: @mindykaling

7. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's kids, Renn and Lucia.

jwanyosef/ Instagram: @jwanyosef

Ricky has two other sons as well, Matteo and Valentino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PivAI_0feGD6W200
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Celine Dion's three sons: René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy.

celinedion/ Instagram: @celinedion

9. Halle Berry's 8-year-old son, Maceo.

halleberry/ Instagram: @halleberry

Halle also has a 14-year-old daughter named Nahla.

halleberry/ instagram.com

10. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri.

katieholmes/ Instagram: @katieholmes

11. Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina.

salmahayek/ Instagram: @salmahayek

Here they are at the premiere of The Eternals :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFXnK_0feGD6W200
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Christina Aguilera's daughter, Summer Rain.

xtina/ Instagram: @xtina

Christina also has a son named Max.

xtina/ Instagram: @xtina

13. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai.

gigihadid/ Instagram: @gigihadid

14. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie.

priyankachopra/ Instagram: @priyankachopra

15. Jessica Alba's three kids: Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

jessicalba/ instagram.com

16. Janet Jackson's son, Eissa.

janetjackson/ Instagram: @janetjackson

17. Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple.

gwynethpaltrow/ Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow

Also her son, Moses.

gwynethpaltrow/ instagram.com

18. Lisa Kudrow's son, Julian.

lisakudrow/ Instagram: @lisakudrow

19. Grimes and Elon Musk's son, X AE A-Xii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehCHm_0feGD6W200
Grimes/ Instagram: @grimes

20. Drake's son, Adonis.

champagnepapi/ Instagram: @champagnepapi

And here's a picture of them on Adonis' fourth birthday.

champagnepapi/ Instagram: @champagnepapi

21. Carrie Underwood's sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

carrieunderwood/ Instagram: @carrieunderwood

22. Cardi B's kids, Kulture and Wave.

Instagram: @iamcardib

23. Emma Roberts' son, Rhodes.

emmaroberts/ Instagram: @emmaroberts

24. Madonna's six kids: Rocco, Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Esther.

madonna/ Instagram: @madonna

25. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s kids, Charlotte and Rocky.

sarahmgellar/ Instagram: @sarahmgellar

26. Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn.

That's Katy Perry in the pic, BTW.

orlandobloom/ Instagram: @orlandobloom

27. Nicki Minaj's son who she nicknamed Papa Bear.

nickiminaj/ Instagram: @nickiminaj

28. And last but not least, Shakira's sons, Sasha and Milan.

shakira/ Instagram: @shakira

