28 Rare Pictures Of Celebrity Children That We Never Really See Unless Their Parents Post Them On Instagram

Portia de Rossi reveals she feared confessing to her grandma she had a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres sat down to reminisce about their romance. Although the couple has one of the most solid relationships in the entertainment industry and has been together for over 17 years, they have had ups and downs. During a recent episode of the last...
Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'
Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
Hello Magazine
Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise is dad Tom Cruise's biggest cheerleader during rare appearance
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's children are renowned for keeping a low profile but this week their daughter has been spotted out and about while showing her support for her famous father. Bella Cruise was pictured strolling around her South London neighbourhood dressed in a retro Top Gun T-shirt, paying...
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo
Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)
Hello Magazine
Julia Roberts shares rare selfie as she makes exciting announcement
Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and rarely shares photos on social media. However, on Sunday night, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare post, uploading a fun selfie with her Gaslit co-star Sean Penn. The pair were all smiles as...
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute
On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
musictimes.com
Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?
Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
People
Paulina Gretzky Marries Dustin Johnson in Stunning Vera Wang Dress — See Her Bridal Look
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
Megan Fox Says Her 'Brave Child' Has 'Chosen This Journey for a Reason': 'It's Hard as a Mom'
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’
Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
Hello Magazine
Drew Barrymore's ex-husband makes rare comment about the star and their daughters
Drew Barrymore has consistently proved that she knows how to handle co-parenting with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, who she shares daughters Olive and Frankie with. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. Fans of the star aren't strangers to hearing all about how close she...
wmagazine.com
Lady Gaga Wore Tom Cruise’s Original Top Gun Jacket In The ‘Hold My Hand’ Music Video
Tom Cruise recently revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he and Hans Zimmer, one of the composers for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, were struggling with the music for the film when Lady Gaga approached them both with “Hold My Hand.” “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right,” he said. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”
Grazia
This Man Stormed Out Of His Gender Reveal Party After Finding Out He Was Having Another Daughter
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes Alongside Ethan Hawke On The Set Of Their New Movie
Julia Roberts is a Pretty Woman! The A-list actress, 54, looked phenomenal while rocking a pair of daisy dukes on May 17. She was spotted for the first time on set of her new film Leave The World Behind. Julia was all smiles as she chatted with her costar, Ethan Hawke, as the pair worked alongside one another on the Smithtown, New York set.
BuzzFeed
