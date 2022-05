[NoHo Arts District, CA] – “Crude”- a completely unauthorized play about the world’s most notorious rock band debuts at the Hollywood Fringe Festival June 4th. From award winning writer/director David Lucarelli comes Crude: A Completely Unauthorized Play About The Baddest of The Rock and Roll Bad Boys. This play has not been authorized or endorsed by Mötley Crüe or any of its members.

