AUSTIN, Texas - The hot and dry spell rolls on today in record fashion. Yesterday we tied the record high, but today we break it with a high of 99. After the morning clouds dissipate the sunshine takes over allowing temps to soar 10 to 15 degrees above average. It's not feeling like May. At least we will have the spring wind today to provide some minor heat relief in the shade.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO