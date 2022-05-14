ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortuna High Teacher Charged with Four Felonies in Molestation Case

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office has filed an eight-count criminal complaint against Fortuna Union High School teacher Gary Landergen, charging him with four felonies and four misdemeanors based on allegations that he sexually assaulted three 15-year-old girls over a four-day span this year. Landergen, who teaches math...

