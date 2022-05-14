ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We got your Tickets to the WHO

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will have a chance for you to WIN THEM! Listen for us to play 2 in a row from the WHO! At the start of the 2nd song, be caller 17 at 1-888-Rock 107!. The Who Saturday May 28th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New...

Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Variety

Muhammad Ali Film ‘A God Amongst Men’ Casts Nicholas Pinnock, Christopher Eccleston (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Nicholas Pinnock (“For Life”) will play world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in “A God Amongst Men.” The film, co-written and to be directed by James Newton (“2:Hrs”), also stars Christopher Eccleston (“Dodger”), and is based on the true story of Ali’s visit to Tyneside, U.K., in 1977. The film is co-written by Ian Skelton (“Hey Duggee”). Newton said: ” ‘A God Amongst Men’ is based upon the true story of how one man, Johnny Walker, outrageously claimed that he would bring Muhammad Ali to Tyneside in 1977 to save a boxing club...
MOVIES

