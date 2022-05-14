Eurovision 2022: song contest begins with Ukraine tipped to win – live

8.35pm BST

5. Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry

Here is Marius Bear with Boys Do Cry. The Cure beg to differ. This might be a good time to put the kettle on because no amount of over-active hand-waving during this song can lift it out of the doldrums for me.

Marius Bear from Switzerland with three minutes you can comfortably skip.

8.33pm BST

Wordsmith Richard Osman has just described them as “like a bat out of Helsinki” but the big question for me is, is he young enough to be getting his kit off like that on television?

8.31pm BST

4. Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel

Starting like the clown from It with a balloon but also wearing Paddington Bear’s yellow mac away kit, it is The Rasmus, some two decades after their massive international hit In the Shadows.

This notably, is not as good as In the Shadows, but is quite a fun slab of gothy-emo-rock or whatever genre it is if you are doing Eurovision but with guitars and eye-liner.

The Rasmus from Finland singing Jezebel.

Hopefully The Rasmus inevitably not winning this year is the final answer to all those people who say “Why doesn’t the UK just send established bands to Eurovision”.

8.27pm BST

Now I must confess I thought the staging was a little unambitious and self-absorbed, and I also saw someone on social media complain that “nobody needs synchronised Enya”. However Maro rather generously invited two of the people she defeated in Portugal’s national final – Diana Castro and Milhanas – to join her backing choir so they would still get to Turin. Awwwwww, bless.

8.26pm BST

3. Portugal: Maro – Saudade, saudade

This has grown on me. I thought she had a distractingly over-expressive face when delivering her performance in the semi-final, but it seemed to go down well in the room. “Saudade” is one of those untranslatable words, in Portuguese it means a feeling of sadness at missing something but also the joy of having something to miss. Presumably a bit like how Chelsea fans feel about cup finals right about now.

Singer Maro performs on behalf of Portugal.

8.24pm BST

The chorus goes:

Hola, mi bebébé,

Llámame, llámame

I’m no Spanish expert but, they’ve surely put too many syllables in most of those words, haven’t they?

8.23pm BST

WRS is a play on the main man’s surname, which is Ursa or something, meaning bear. Those cut-outs in those women’s dresses are certainly nearly revealing their ursas, aren’t they?

8.22pm BST

2. Romania: WRS – Llámame

If you played this to me without giving me any details, I would have assumed this was a Spanish entry, the chorus is in Spanish, the beat is Spanish, the look and feel is Spanish. But they are from Romania.

WRS from Romania.

8.19pm BST

This lot all met while studying at Leeds apparently, although I don’t think there is much chance of them knocking the Wedding Present or Sisters of Mercy off their perch as the city’s greatest musical exports in my book, but this has really grown on me.

8.18pm BST

1. Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off

And we are off. Now the studio version of this comes with lashings of autotune on her vocals. The live one, does not, and is IMHO all the better for it. Casper Hatlestad built that customised bowed guitar himself. Give yourself a ludicrous instrument on the bingo card.

We Are Domi from Czech Republic.

8.16pm BST

Mika giving us our first Eurovision Bingo of the night – unnecessary use of the French language! No song is sung in French tonight, which is possibly, I believe, the very first time. The French entry is in Breton. I think they should have made all the French bits be Breton all evening as well.

8.15pm BST

Three Ukrainian friends – Senia lives in Mexico, Natalia and Katarina in Malta – came to Turin to show support for their country’s “brilliant” song. “It will be no 1, without a doubt,” said Senia.

Ukrainian fans in Turin.

8.12pm BST

The puns are already rolling in …

8.10pm BST

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that if they skipped the flag parade in the future nobody would be jamming switchboards demanding one, would they? A whole new level of additional faff.

8.08pm BST

We are about 1,057 songs into a medley of Laura’s songs now, but it all looks great.

Host Laura Pausini performs during the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

8.05pm BST

So your presenters tonight are your actual Mika. Actual Mika . The other two are Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan . Alessandro has presented the X-Factor in Italy, so insert your own “he is used to tuneless caterwauling” punchline there. Laura has previously been a judge/coach on The Voice.

All three of them, I should imagine, are rather more charismatic in real life than tonight’s script is going to allow them to be, but isn’t that always the way? The awkwardness is part of the Eurovision charm. Trying to write jokes to appeal to everybody in Europe can’t be easy. As this live blog will also demonstrate.

8.02pm BST

As someone who has covered opening and closing ceremonies for the Summer and Winter Olympics and Paralympics in the last 12 months, it is refreshing to see they’ve gone for Give Peace a Chance here rather than Imagine from the “John Lennon Songs for Opening Ceremonies Greatest Hits” CD, but I still yearn for someone to make the bolder choice of Instant Karma. Or that one about heroin where he just screams a lot.

7.59pm BST

Are you ready? And I should warn you, if you were looking for beautiful aerial drone shots of wonderful Italian landmarks with massive gurning Eurovision stars CGI’d onto them, then boy do I have some good news for you about tonight’s show.

Although this year they’ve turned the idea of doing some aerial filming of landmarks in the host nation into a kind of mascot character – Leo the Drone . I see what they’ve done, but I am slightly concerned that this is going down an avenue to each host wanting some kind of “mascot” character in the future.

7.52pm BST

We are about 12 minutes away from the start of the 66th Eurovision song contest. Angela Giuffrida has just met Igor, who travelled from Paris to Turin without a ticket – the fool! With just minutes to go to the start, he is still apparently confident of finding one.

“It’s not the first time I’ve tried, and at two other Eurovision’s it worked,” he said. “Apart from football, there is really no other event that unites people, it’s extraordinary, it’s an opportunity for us to connect and come together.”

He likes the French entrant, a song written in the dialect of Brittany, because “it’s so dynamic”, but wants Ukraine to win. “Not only because of world events, it’s a really nice song.”

Igor from Paris outside Eurovision.

7.39pm BST

Our Angela Giuffrida is in Turin tonight and dedicated Eurovision fans have of course travelled from far and wide to be there. Michael Duncan and his partner, Daniel Fey, came from London and have been enjoying the northern Italian city for a week in the build-up to the grand final. “This is our 20th Eurovision,” said Michael. “We’re hoping for a UK win and they might actually do it.”

Daniel Fey (L) and Michael Duncan in Turin

If you would like to get your face in our Eurovision live blog, then you either need to bump into Angela in Turin, or tweet me with your pictures of Eurovision fun: @MartinBelam .

7.29pm BST

If you are looking for songs that might push Ukraine close, then on streaming service Spotify Mahmood & Blanco’s Brividi has been a streaming monster, with over 82 million plays. Could Italy win two successive finals? Last year’s winners, Måneskin, told our Angela Giuffrida in Turin that winning it changed their lives :

It wasn’t so long ago that Måneskin were busking on the streets of Rome, performing for four hours straight even if only one person was watching. So the 2021 Eurovision song contest winners couldn’t believe their luck when the Rolling Stones invited them to open a concert in the US in November, giving them their first opportunity to perform in front of an audience of thousands.

“We thought, fuck yeah, we’re not going to decline that,” bassist Victoria De Angelis said in an interview with the Guardian alongside her three bandmates in Turin before the Eurovision 2022 final.

“Our lives have completely changed [since Eurovision]. We haven’t stopped. We’ve been having a lot of crazy experiences … all the things we dreamed of that we never thought would come true.”

For the most part, Eurovision winners tend to be swiftly forgotten about. But since their show-stopping performance of Zitti e Buoni in Rotterdam last May, Måneskin have not only achieved an unrivalled level of global success for an Italian rock band, they are inspiring a generation of young people with their upbeat rock and profound lyrics.

“We are super privileged, but when we started out in music we experienced some tough times. We were being super judged – for our makeup, nail polish and how we dressed – that it was hard to keep going,” said frontman Damiano David.

You can read more below:

7.21pm BST

This maybe doesn’t make as much sense if you haven’t seen all the songs yet, but this exquisite Tumblr post sets out the ideal conditions to listen to each of this year’s 40 entries.

Sample content: “In a dirty basement with hot people”, “In 2003, with low slung jeans and a thick coating of Bad Gal eyeliner”, “Halfway down a pint of ice cream, under a duvet”.

The ideal conditions for listening to the songs of Eurovision 2022 from Ellie Made It

7.14pm BST

Ahead of tonight’s show I spoke to Ewan Spence from ESC Insight , which is a website and podcast that follows Eurovision all year round, rather than johnny-come-latelies like me who just rock up at the final.

I asked him to explain one of the controversies which is going to unfold during tonight’s final – the “kinetic sun”. Here’s what Ewan told me:

So the Italians wanted to have an LED screen. Everybody does. There’s a big LED screen all along the back of the stage. Then there is a bundle of arches that are connected, that also have LED screens. Those arches also rotate so you can have, instead of the LEDs, a wall of lights.

So far so good, this sounds great. Except …



The problem is, for whatever reason, it rotates more slowly than expected. They thought it would be able to rotate within the length of a postcard, so one song could have the LED screen, the next song could have the wall of lights. But instead it’s been locked in one position. And it’s been locked in the position that is the wall of lights, not the LED screen. So the acts that are just wanting to have that effect of lights? They’re all good. They’re staging is fine. The ones that needed the LED screen? They now have this great big blank rainbow cutout in front of their video when you see them on screen, and it just looks bad.

Oh.

7.10pm BST

The UK is going into Eurovision this year with a little bit of optimism around Sam Ryder’s song. Rachel Aroesti spoke to him and the people behind the song:

Sam Ryder , has been gearing up for the final in Turin on Saturday – mainly by trying to avoid catching Covid or a cold. “You don’t want to be getting on that stage in front of 200 million people with a scratchy throat,” he says. But he isn’t getting carried away by the bookies’ odds. “We’re flattered, but it’s just a number, so let’s not get hyped,” he says, sporting his trademark grin.

If Space Man does succeed, it will be no fluke: this year, the UK’s strategy for picking a Eurovision entry underwent a much-needed overhaul. For most of the competition’s history, the UK candidate has been chosen via a televised competition, but in 2021 the BBC enlisted the help of record label BMG. The ensuing nul points disaster prompted Ben Mawson and Ed Millett of TaP Music – known for managing major pop stars such as Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa as well as indie darlings such as Caroline Polachek and Purity Ring – to get involved.

Sam Ryder – the UK's entry for 2022

The pair believed the UK was wasting an opportunity to showcase a promising artist to a huge global audience. They were also convinced there were some easy fixes to the UK’s predicament. “The bottom line was: why, in the home of some of the most wonderful pop music in the world, are we doing so badly each year?” says Mawson.

7.04pm BST

San Marino is also another big loss from tonight’s show. Achille Lauro ’s staging of Stripper absolutely killed it on Thursday, and I am a bit exasperated it didn’t progress. How many times do you get to see a lace-clad man on top of a studded leather red bucking bronco on your telly on a Saturday night, eh? Just look at it …

Singer Achille Lauro (L) kisses his guitarist as he performs on behalf of San Marino.

I mean, it is one way to spend a Thursday evening, I guess?

Achille Lauro from San Marino.

Go on. Treat yourself. Give it a blast.

San Marino at the 2022 Eurovision song contest

6.59pm BST

Eurovision Bingo rules for tonight!

Get ready to mark your Eurovision Bingo cards! Of course, if you want to have a shot of drink each time you spot one of these things, you are welcome, but drinking is not compulsory. You can just shout “Hola, mi bebébé. Llámame, llámame!” instead, or whatever you fancy. You do you. Here is what I have got on my list:

A costume change!

Ludicrous musical instruments!

A cynical key and/or tempo change!

Someone says the evening/songs have been “wonderful”!

Unnecessary use of the French language!

Vigorous hand-washing!

Costumes with cut-outs!

Someone jumps off the stage!

A guitar solo!

Spooky ghost wraiths!

Someone in the crowd is waving a Ukrainian flag!

Someone is back performing at Eurovision again!

I’ll try and call them out. And also try not to get into complicated arguments about musicology as to whether something is technically a key change or not. We all know that cynical rising key change for the final set of choruses when you hear it.

6.55pm BST

The sheer number of entries these days means we have to have semi-finals, but that also sadly means that some acts who would have added a lot of joy to tonight’s event don’t make it through. I didn’t enjoy the song, but Georgia sent what I can only describe as a “Steampunk Kula Shaker” in the shape of Circus Mircus singing Lock Me In.

Members of Georgia's band Circus Mircus at the opening ceremony.

It was a bit of a psychedelic extravaganza, but the viewers decided to firmly lock them out of tonight’s final.

Circus Mircus from Georgia with Lock Me In.

6.51pm BST

I have probably already given a few of the answers away in my preamble, but if you have a couple of minutes to spare, as we wait for things to get in the swing in Turin, why not have a stab at our Eurovision quiz from yesterday?

6.47pm BST

If you don’t know, unbelievable as it seems, but Mika is one of the presenters on tonight’s show. Yes, the actual Mika. He has already been tweeting from behind the scenes tonight.

6.42pm BST

Angelica Frey had a look for us earlier in the week at the entries to keep an eye out for, and what might be the favourites. But there were some shocks in the semi-final, and some have already fallen by the wayside. You can catch up with her rundown here: Sexy vegetables, banana-eating wolves and Meghan Markle’s hair – who to watch at Eurovision 2022

6.34pm BST

Here is your running order for tonight, which the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have handily put on a social media graphic so that I don’t have to type it all out.

The running order for the 2022 Eurovision song contest

I remember last year promising to join in the comments, and then it all goes by so fast that it is impossible for me. So if you want to get in touch with me – particularly with photos of your Eurovision party this evening – then tweeting me @MartinBelam is your best bet. I will have a Tweetdeck column open and so will (probably) see it. I’ve already got some Eurovision Bingo suggestions set up, but I welcome any additional ideas.

6.30pm BST

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Eurovision song contest

доброго вечора з лондона! That’s Ukrainian for “Good evening from London!”, and I’m glad you can join me for our live coverage of the 66th edition of the Eurovision song contest .

I’ve got to start by being totally honest with you. There is a good chance we are about to sit through four hours of the greatest and glitteriest musical extravaganza on the planet, merely to find out exactly how much Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine are going to win it by with their song Stefania .

Has the song been popular with Eurovision fans in the build-up? Yes. Will Ukraine winning be seen as a gesture of solidarity for their nation across much of Europe? Yes. Is it actually the best song we’ll see tonight? Well …

Kalush Orchestra with Stefania

Everything gets started at 9pm in Turin, which is 8pm in the UK, and about 90 minutes away. If you are joining us from Australia I am keen to hear in the comments whether you have decided to set your alarm for silly o’clock in the morning to get up and watch it, or whether you have gone on an all-night Eurovision rampage.

Even if the result seems like it might be obvious, there is a lot of entertainment to be had. We’ve got 25 songs ahead of us. The UK ’s entry is tipped not to do terribly for a change, and Norway and Moldova have sent the kind of Eurovision entries that you will be seeing on clip-shows for years to come. If you like moody downtempo songs of misery sung by women, there’s a bumper crop. Some of the staging, as ever, is spectacular, and there’s one song that starts by asking “What could be the secret of Meghan Markle‘s healthy hair?”

So come and join me. We will of course be playing Eurovision Bingo – drinking is optional – and the comments on this live blog are always lively and fun. I am really looking forward to it.