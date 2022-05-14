ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, NH

Prosecutors: Man Shot and Killed by Police

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire prosecutors say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man by police in New Boston. State Attorney General...

www.usnews.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

New sketch of ‘person of interest’ in mysterious murders of NH husband and wife

CONCORD, N.H. — Police have released a sketch of a man being identified as a “person of interest” in the murders of a Concord, New Hampshire couple. Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex at approximately 2:22 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails which are off of Portsmouth Street in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Mass. man killed in police shooting at Space Force Station in NH identified as Michael Foley

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.
NEW BOSTON, NH
CBS Boston

Stephanie Beard, wanted for fatal New Hampshire stabbing, arrested in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Boston arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Beard on Saturday and charged her with stabbing a New Hampshire man to death and stealing his car. John Glennon, 71, was found dead inside a home on Franklin Street in Manchester on Friday. Stephanie Beard. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) An autopsy revealed his death was a homicide as a result of being stabbed multiple times in the head with a knife. Police issued a warrant for Beard’s arrest on charges of second degree murder and theft by unauthorized taking after she allegedly stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. Boston Police arrested Beard Saturday and charged her as a fugitive of justice. On Monday, Beard  refused to waive extradition and was ordered held without bail in Boston Municipal Court. The case was continued to June 21 for a status hearing.
BOSTON, MA
NHPR

How pretextual traffic stops by N.H. police disproportionately affect Black and Latino drivers

This story is part of a series originally produced by The Granite State News Collaborative and The Concord Monitor. You can read the first installment here. New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber was stationed on Interstate 95 in Hampton one afternoon in February 2019 when he began following a car he found suspicious, a Toyota Camry with tinted windows and Connecticut plates.
HAMPTON, NH
US News and World Report

Man Awaiting Trial Held on $200K After Conviction Overturned

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine man whose murder conviction was overturned by the state's highest court will have to pay $200,000 in bail to leave jail while he awaits a new trial. Bruce Akers has been held without bail since his 2016 arrest stemming from the death of...
ALFRED, ME
WCAX

Claremont Police investigate early morning shooting

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Claremont, New Hampshire. They say it happened Monday at 3 a.m. near Main and Elm streets. Police say they found evidence a shooting had occurred but the victim and suspect had left before officers arrived. Claremont Police believe...
CLAREMONT, NH
nbcboston.com

NH Authorities Identify Man Killed in Keene

Authorities have identified the man shot to death Friday night in Keene, New Hampshire, and say they are investigating whether or not the 27-year-old was killed by someone in an act of self-defense. Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Keene Police Chief Steven...
KEENE, NH
whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with ‘suspicious’ death in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a suspicious death that took place in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, Attorney General John Formella announced Sunday. Stephanie Beard, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of John Glennon, 71,...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

1 Dead in New Hampshire Police Shooting

A fatal police shooting on Friday is under investigation in New Boston, New Hampshire, according to the state's attorney general's office. Authorities said one adult male was dead at the scene of the shooting. No officers have been injured and there is currently no threat to the public. No further...
NEW BOSTON, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police issue silver alert for missing Lisbon woman

LISBON, N.H. — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Lisbon woman. New Hampshire State Police said Diane Jeffries, 75, failed to return from a walk Sunday night. Police said she suffers from dementia, leading them to issue a missing vulnerable adult alert, also known as a silver alert.
LISBON, NH
MassLive.com

Dashaun Stokes-Sims knew Worcester bus driver he’s accused of slashing with knife, prosecutors say

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, was arraigned Monday morning for allegedly stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver last week. Stokes-Sims appeared in Worcester District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He is being held pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Friday.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Nearly 30 arrests made as crowds fill Hampton Beach over hot weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Nearly 30 arrests were made over the weekend at Hampton Beach, as crowds gathered amid the first summer-like weather of the year. Hampton police said there were issues with some groups of young people who planned over social media to meet at the beach. "Throughout most...
HAMPTON, NH

