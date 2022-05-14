Prosecutors: Man Shot and Killed by Police

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (CBS) – Michael Foley, a 33-year-old from Massachusetts, was identified Monday as the man killed in a police shooting last week at the New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on an access road to the facility on Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston. It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella did not say what town Foley was from. A New Boston police officer and contracted security member were involved in the shooting. An autopsy showed Foley’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound. No further information is expected to be released until the officer and security member have been formally interviewed by investigators.

NEW BOSTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO